Sutton Stracke won’t change her position on RHOBH costar Erika Jayne, says ‘I don’t care’

This season, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Sutton Stracke won’t change her position on Erika Jayne. Sutton claims she doesn’t care about taking a different stance or changing her tune when it comes to her co-star.

Season 12 of the hit Bravo show has only just begun, and RHOBH fans can expect lots of drama when it comes to the ladies. There’s a lot spilling over from Season 11, including the feud between Erika and Sutton.

While new battle lines are drawn this season, some things never change. That’s the case with Sutton. Erika isn’t backing down either, which should make for some juicy entertainment between these two frenemies.

Sutton Stracke won’t change her position on RHOBH co-star Erika Jayne

In a recent interview with In The Know, Sutton had no problem telling it like it is to Gibson Johns. The latter immediately started dishing the dirt about The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, with Sutton making a bold statement.

“I am not sorry for a lot of things from last year, and I do not apologize,” she expressed.

The women of RHOBH have been put in the hot seat by Erika herself and during interviews. Gibson wanted to know if it was tough being asked questions about all the Erika drama and having to tiptoe around her all the time.

“The thing is, I don’t care. I don’t care. Until I see change, I do not care. I said what I needed to say. I think everybody knows my position. I mean, I think the world now knows my position. I have said everything that I needed to say about Erika and to Erika, and so I am not going to change my position,” Sutton stated.

Sutton went into The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 12 in protection mode

The tension between Erika and Sutton hit an all-time high at the Season 11 reunion show. Sutton explained how the event left her feeling.

“I kind of came into it feeling very indifferent about Erika after the reunion and especially because she was very hurtful, and so I got on protection mode. I was in armored gear around her and blinders because I didn’t care,” she spilled.

As for what RHOBH viewers can expect from Erika during Season 12, Sutton gave the “we’ll have to wait and see” answer.

Sutton Stracke isn’t the only one not changing her tune about Erika Jayne. Garcelle Beauvais also finds herself in the middle of a high-profile feud with the Pretty Mess author.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.