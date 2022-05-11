Dorit prepares to relive her worst nightmare as RHOBH Season 12 hits Bravo airwaves. Pic credit: @doritkemsley/Instagram

Dorit Kemsley has thanked The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans and costars as she relives her worst nightmare on reality television.

Season 12 of RHOBH had just begun filming last fall when Dorit was held at gunpoint, pleading for her life and her children’s lives, while men robbed her house. Thankfully her children slept through the ordeal, and no one was physically harmed.

The tragic event changed Dorit, but she insisted on having the aftermath featured on the show. Dorit has been vocal regarding how raw she was when it came to opening up about the trauma on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Although she’s excited for the new season to play out, it will be hard for Dorit to watch, and she’s thanking those who have supported her throughout it all.

Dorit Kemsley thanks RHOBH fans as she relives nightmare again

The blonde beauty used Instagram to share a very sweet message as she reflected on the events that unfolded last October.

“Tonight’s episode covers an incredibly traumatic event in my life. Having to relive it all again has triggered a lot of emotions…PK was still in London at the time and these phenomenal women rushed to my home upon hearing the news,” she captioned her Instagram post.

Dorit included a photo of her with Teddi Mellencamp, Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, and Erika Jayne, all hugging. She took the time to thank them and reflect on how they supported her the next morning.

“The support of these women and the outpour of love I received from everyone was pivotal. At the time, I was completely broken and doing my best to hold it together for the sake of my family. Waking up that morning and seeing these women in my living room gave me a sense of comfort and strength I thought impossible,” Dorit expressed.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The Instagram message ended with Dorit showing thanks and appreciation to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans.

“As I relive this horrific event with all of you, it resurfaces the terror of that night, but equally resurfaces my gratitude and I know it’s the latter that will stay with me forever,” she stated.

RHOBH stars react to Dorit’s heartfelt message

It didn’t take long for the comments section of Dorit’s IG post to become flooded with love for her. There were several of her costars and friends who showed up to give her some love.

Crystal Kung Minkoff expressed her love for Dorit, while Garcelle reveals she thought about Dorit having to relive that horrific night.

Pic credit: @doritkemsley/Instagram

Erika, Lisa, and Teddi also let Dorit know how much they love her.

Pic credit: @doritkemsley/Instagram

Season 12 of RHOBH will have Dorit Kemsley reliving the worst time of her life. Dorit has shown her gratitude for those that have supported her as events surrounding her home invasion play out on screen.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.