RHOBH star Dorit Kemsley excited for Season 12 return, teases fun, drama and a few new faces 

Dorit Kemsley teases new Season 12 RHOBH drama. Pic credit: @doritkemsley/Instagram

RHOBH star Dorit Kemsley is ready for Season 12. The reality star teased the new season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in a Bravo exclusive video.

Dorit is known for her glam squad and serving looks but rocks a casual look in the behind-the-scenes footage.

Dorit excitedly shares that the entire cast of Season 11 is returning for Season 12. She teases that fans can expect some drama and says she cannot reveal too many details.

The reality star is in an understated look, with an updo, yellow long sleeve shirt, and black vest.

At the beginning of the video, Dorit asks, “Guess what’s upon us? Season 12!”

Dorit adds, “And all of us are returning– the whole cast is back.”

Dorit says that she cannot reveal much, but the new season will feature business ventures, family moments, and of course, drama.

She says of the cast, “We have a lot of fun, as usual.”

Dorit finishes with, “Anyway, I’m very happy to be back.”

Behind-the-scenes rumors about RHOBH Season 12 have continued to leak as the Bravo franchise films. There have been rumors about a huge incident in Aspen during the cast trip. Another rumor said that Kathy Hilton skipped finale filming to attend a Trump super bowl party.

Garcelle also unfollowed Erika Girardi, which made headlines.

Fans won’t have to wait long to learn about the drama; Season 12 filming has wrapped.

RHOBH Season 12 cast announced

After a dramatic Season 11 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, fans were desperate to know who the new cast would be. Would Erika Girardi, who faced notable legal battles, continue to be on the show?

Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Dorit Kemsley, Erika Girardi, Garcelle Beauvais, Sutton Stracke, and Crystal Kung Minkoff will all be back for Season 12 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, and Kathy Hilton returns as a friend.

The RHOBH Season 12 cast has two new faces: Diana Jenkins and Sheree Zampino.

Diana Jenkins will join the cast as a Housewife, and Sheree Zampino is a friend. Sheree Zampino shares a 29-year old son with Will Smith. Diana Jenkins wrote Room 23, a fine art coffee table book with photos of many famous people.

Season 12 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills will air this year.