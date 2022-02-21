RHOBH: Lisa Rinna responds to Kyle Richards’ posts, says ‘glad someone else is posting’

Lisa Rinna is tickled Kyle Richards posted cryptic messages. Pic credit: Bravo

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills took another cryptic turn.

For weeks, there have been rumors about a huge incident in Aspen during the cast trip. Lisa Rinna has alluded to some drama with her cryptic posts on her Instagram stories.

Over the weekend, Kyle Richards took to her Instagram stories and shared some similarly cryptic posts, and Lisa responded when a well-known Bravo fan account shared them.

QueensofBravo shared a side-by-side photo of two Instagram stories Kyle Richards posted over the weekend.

One said, “Letting things slide to ‘keep the peace’ only starts a war inside of you” where the latter half of the quote was highlighted in yellow.

The other read, “It’s not the stab in the back that kills you! It’s when you turn around and see who’s holding the knife. #*********”

Lisa Rinna then commented on the screenshots, writing, “I’m just glad someone else is posting cryptic s**t besides me [laughing emoji]”

Who is Kyle Richards talking about?

There is speculation about who Kyle Richards may be talking about. When The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills drama is mentioned, Kathy Hilton has been a hot topic.

Kathy did not film the finale with the rest of the cast, as she spent time at a Super Bowl party.

While it’s unclear if Kyle was throwing shade at her big sister, it looks like that could be the case, especially with the “keep the peace” reference. The sisters have had a rocky relationship, sometimes going months without talking or acknowledging the other exists. Kathy joined RHOBH in a friend capacity last season and was a huge hit. This season, it seems as though her experience may not have been as smooth.

As for what happened in Aspen, no one is willing to discuss it. Lisa Rinna was rumored to blow up, causing production to shut down before resuming taping after everyone cooled off. There were also the cryptic messages from Lisa about a cease and desist, and with Denise Richards no longer on the show, it will be interesting to see whether someone did send one.

Now that Kyle Richards is posting cryptic messages, RHOBH viewers can’t wait for the new season to begin. The drama was heavy last season, and this season looks like it may top it.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus.