Lisa Rinna talks cease & desist order amid RHOBH drama, here’s who may have sent her one

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast is bringing the drama this season.

After an explosive cast trip in Aspen, it appears some of the conflicts have spilled over into life in Beverly Hills.

Lisa Rinna is at the center of the alleged controversy, and it appears she may have been sent a cease and desist. This time, though, it isn’t Denise Richards doing the sending.

Lisa Rinna posts about cease and desist

Recently, it was reported that Lisa Rinna was saying pretty intense things about Erika Jayne after the singer left Aspen. It even caused production to shut down filming until things could be redirected.

Queens of Bravo captured Lisa’s now-expired Instagram story where she talks about the cease and desist. The RHOBH star wrote, “OH DAMN ARE WE BACK TO CEASE AND DESIST? OOOF.”

While she doesn’t address who sent a cease and desist, it seems it could be Kathy Hilton if the rumors are true.

Popular podcaster, Zack Peter, shared some of the tea on Twitter. He wrote, “Kathy Hilton is apparently refusing to film, and it looks like she sent Rinna a cease and desist. Likely, in relation to her Aspen meltdown [looking eyes]”

Kathy Hilton is apparently refusing to film, and it looks like she sent Rinna a cease and desist. Likely, in relation to her Aspen meltdown 👀 pic.twitter.com/gGzpIuA2Wg — Zack Peter (@justplainzack) February 10, 2022

A little while later, he confirmed that as of now, no The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast members have received cease and desists. He tweeted, “RHOBH: Doesn’t look like any of the cast members themselves are receiving cease & desists from Hilton lawyers, but apparently reporters trying to run the story are [grinning face]”

What happened in Aspen between the RHOBH women?

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills women spent time in Aspen for their cast trip. This signifies that filming for the season is almost over, and it’s likely the season will premiere in late spring or early summer.

There were reportedly very explosive moments on the trip, including Lisa Rinna having some questionable things to say about her BFF, Erika Jayne.

Kathy Hilton reportedly wanted to “get out” of Aspen. She confirmed that she did send a message to her husband about it to Page Six. Kathy also revealed there were “squabbles” while in Aspen, but didn’t admit to taking part in any of them.

Based on all of the clues and the current RHOBH rumors circulating, it appears that the upcoming season could be more explosive than the ones that have aired recently.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus.