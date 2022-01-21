Erika Jayne busted for swapping out photo caption after Lisa Rinna was called out for ‘blackfishing’

Erika Jayne is being called out for a caption she swapped. Pic credit: Bravo

Erika Jayne and Lisa Rinna are being called out after sharing a photo of the two with a questionable caption.

The caption now reads, “Cher and Jerry ✨” in reference to Cher and Jerry Hall, but that wasn’t the original caption with the photo.

In fact, Erika Jayne swapped it out after the comment section began to call out Lisa Rinna for her overly-tanned look.

What was the original caption on Erika Jayne and Lisa Rinna photo?

When the photo of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars was shared, Erika Jayne used the caption, “Donna and Jerry ✨”

That immediately caught followers’ attention, and not in a good way.

Erika referred to Donna Summer and Jerry Hall but quickly changed the caption to read “Cher and Jerry ✨.” The caption swap was noted by Page Six, but the comment section reflects the initial caption, with there being several comments about Donna and Jerry, not Cher and Jerry.

Fans call out Lisa Rinna for her look in photo shared by Erika Jayne

While it appears RHOBH star Erika Jayne attempted to do damage control following the reception of Lisa Rinna’s look and the poorly chosen caption, followers have already weighed in on it.

Before Erika was able to swap the caption, the comments about Donna and Jerry were coming in.

Justina Sylvester wrote, “Oh you know Donna and Jerry have seen some s**t.” Another wrote, “OMG I am living for this.”

One follower wrote, “it’s giving blackface” about Lisa’s look. A few others noted her tone was more orange-ish as one referred to it as looking “oompa loompa.”

One more follower commented, “Is Lisa rinna black now lol,” as another responded, “She doesn’t know who she is anymore! Haha!”

Others suggested she was “tangerine” or “tan.”

It appears as though this was a photoshoot for The real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast for one reason or another. Erika Jayne shared the full cast photo on social media as well. She used the caption, “We’re having a good time…. 💅🏻”

The ladies are currently filming Season 12, which is likely to be dropped sometime this spring. Along with Erika Jayne’s continuing legal drama, there will also be some focus on Dorit Kemsley’s home invasion, the cast members who caught COVID-19, and other issues the ladies have faced.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus.