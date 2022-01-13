Dorit Kemsley explains why she returned to Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after traumatic home invasion

Dorit Kemsley filmed RHOBH right after the home invasion. Pic credit: Bravo

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills must go on.

Dorit Kemsley filmed the new season right after a terrifying home invasion.

Last fall, Dorit was home alone with her children when masked men broke into her home. She pleaded with them not to kill her, and while they made off with some valuables, it seems that the RHOBH star and her children were unharmed.

Dorit Kemsley reveals why she returned to filming RHOBH

In an interview with Us Weekly, Dorit Kemsley talked about why she returned to film The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills soon after the home invasion.

The reality TV star said, “Had there been any other outcome, you know, where my children had woken up and seen [what happened] — God forbid — it would’ve probably been different and I wouldn’t have gone back into filming.”

Dorit continued, “They didn’t know anything. So, I decided, you know, this is what I need to do and it’s gonna help me. Rather than just stay home and wallow in this. I wanna keep life as normal as possible. I wanted to, you know, continue my commitment to the show.”

Dorit Kemsley praises support system after home invasion

The RHOBH star praised her support system in the aftermath of the home invasion.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She said, “I’ve had tremendous support, first and foremost, from my beloved husband [Paul “PK” Kemsley], who was my rock. He’s incredible.”

Several of her The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills costars showed up for Dorit the morning after the scary ordeal. They were seen showing up to her home, supporting their friend in her time of need.

The reality TV beauty revealed that her friends have been “supportive” throughout everything, especially in the beginning.

Moving forward and getting back into the swing of things was necessary for Dorit Kemsley. She wanted a routine for her children and a way to channel her feelings into something positive.

RHOBH viewers will be able to see how things went down with Dorit following the home invasion. She is interested in watching it back, saying it may be “cathartic” for her.

It will be a few months before Season 12 hits the Bravo universe as the season is still filming. However, there was a recent pause as a few cast members tested positive for COVID-19. They are back now, and the show continues.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus.