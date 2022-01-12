Dorit Kemsley returns to social media, RHOBH star explains why she needed an Instagram break

It took a very special and reason for Dorit to break her social media silence. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect/Carrie-Nelson

Dorit Kemsley has returned to social media. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star also explained why she needed an Instagram break.

Days after Dorit’s husband PK Kemsley revealed she took a little hiatus from Instagram. The blonde beauty broke her social media silence. The bad news is Dorit may not be back to sharing as much as she did before her absence.

Why did Dorit Kemsley return to social media?

It’s been over a month since RHOBH fans saw Dorit post on social media. The last time the blonde beauty shared anything was the night of the People’s Choice Awards.

Another very special event was the reason Dorit broke her social media silence. Dorit took to Instagram to wish her good friend and costar, Kyle Richards, a happy birthday.

“Coming back to insta (after a much needed break) to wish my beautiful friend @kylerichards18 a very happy birthday! I love you so much Kyle and I have the best time with you! I love how we laugh until we need to pee, can talk about anything, support one another, bond over the love our families and the love of Hermès (and all things designer), and I love that our hubbies are besties too. May all of your wishes come true today and always. Love you,” Dorit wrote on a post filled with photos of the two ladies.

Dorit from RHOBH explains why she needed an Instagram break

Along with gushing over her pal Kyle, Dorit used the post to tell her followers why she needed the Instagram break.

“I’ll be back to posting soon, I promise. I just needed some time away to focus on family and myself and all things important to me, and it’s been very helpful and healthy for me. Love you all (well, most of you, the nice ones anyway!) lol!!!,” she ended her message.

There’s no question that the last few months of 2021 were challenging for the Kemsley family, especially Dorit.

The reality TV star suffers from PTSD following a home invasion in October. Dorit pleaded for her life and her children’s lives while being held at gunpoint. Thankfully her kids, Phoenix and Jagger, slept through the ordeal.

In November, PK was arrested for a DUI after having wine at dinner. Dorit at the children were not with him at the time.

After a much-needed hiatus, Dorit Kemsley has made a brief retune to social media. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star promised to post again soon.

Not only do RHOBH fans have that to look forward to, but Season 12 of the hit Bravo is filming. That means the ladies will be back on screen sooner rather than later.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus on Bravo.