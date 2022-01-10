RHOBH star Erika Jayne gets bashed for new business venture— $700 clip-in hair extensions

Erika Jayne releases pricey hair extensions. Pic credit:©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne hasn’t exactly hidden the fact that it’s expensive to be her and now she’s proving just that! The blond beauty has released a luxury hair extensions line, Pretty Mess Hair and if you want your hair to look like Erika’s just know that it won’t come cheap.

The RHOBH star has been promoting her new venture on social media with a slew of glamorous photos. However, she has gotten some backlash from persons who observed the high price tags on the items.

However, Erika is taking every opportunity to make as much money as possible as the million-dollar lawsuits against her and estranged husband Tom Girardi continue to play out in court. Furthermore, now that Tom and Erika are no longer together the Painkiller singer doesn’t have anyone to fund her expensive lifestyle.

Erika Jayne promotes her expensive hair extensions line

Following her split from Tom Girardi, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star had to drastically downsize. That included moving out of the $13-million dollar Pasadena mansion they once owned and into a $2.4 million dollar, three-bedroom house.

However, the most dramatic change for Erika was firing her $40,000 per month glam squad who once helped with her fashion, hair, beauty, and everything in between. Now she’s venturing into the world of luxury hair extensions and they cost a pretty penny.

The Pretty Mess Hair extensions are available in different colors, lengths, and varieties such as ponytails, clip-ins, tape-ins, and hand-tied wefts–to name a few. The site sells DIY extensions to include clip-ins which start at $710 and increase based on length. There are also pro hair extensions which start at $565 and also increase based on length.

“Through my culmination of life experiences and world travels, I’ve discovered the secret to the finest hair,” states Erika in a message on the website. “I have had the privilege of wearing the most opulent hair from all over the world.”

The message continued, “I have learned that the human donor of the hair is one of the most important factors and that human experience I keep close to my heart. It has taken each donor years to grow their beautiful manes.”

Erika Jayne slammed for selling $700 clip-ins

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star seems to be catering to a certain type of clientele with Pretty Mess Hair and people are not too happy about that.

“Gotta pay for her lawyer fees somehow!! Even if it is conning people out of more money,” wrote one commenter.

Another Instagram user noted that given the high price tag Erika’s demographic seems “geared towards the women of Beverly Hills.”

Meanwhile, another commenter remarked, “No one [is] buying $700 extensions when we can and [have] been buying them cheaper.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus on Bravo.