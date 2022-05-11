RHOBH: Sutton Stracke issues apology for her reaction to Dorit Kemsley’s home invasion

Sutton has owned up to her selfish reaction to the horrible news Dorit was robbed at gunpoint. Pic credit: Bravo

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Sutton Stracke has issued an apology for her reaction to Dorit Kemsley’s home invasion.

Ahead of the RHOBH Season 12 premiere, a preview video has put Sutton in the hot seat. A visit to Kyle’s house turns uncomfortable when Sutton has no sympathy or empathy for Dorit being robbed and held at gunpoint.

Kyle’s reeling from the traumatic events, while Sutton goes on about the bad day she’s having. Sutton’s bad day involves her struggling to get a French designer to town.

It pales in comparison to what Dorit went through, and Sutton’s coldness was not lost on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans.

Looking back on the scene, Sutton has now issued an apology for her actions.

Sutton Stracke issues an apology for her reaction to Dorit Kemsley’s home invasion

There’s no question that the exchange between Kyle and Sutton is hard to watch. It’s a cringe-worthy moment that has and will have social media buzzing.

Sutton addressed her reaction and the uncomfortable moment while dishing all things RHOBH Season 12 to Entertainment Tonight. It turns out Sutton wasn’t fully aware of what went down with Dorit and the horrific home invasion.

“That morning, it was confusing. I don’t follow tabloids, and that’s how everybody was finding out what had happened to Dorit,” she explained. “So a lot of things were unclear to me, and I don’t think I understood the complete seriousness of the situation. I think when things unfold we might have some more clarity as to my reaction. I think that it comes across very insensitive.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Despite not fully grasping the situation, Sutton knows she was completely wrong for her reaction that she will relive again on the show.

“It was wrong. I mean, it was wrong and my brain just wasn’t in the moment, I think. And I think when your brain isn’t in the moment, that is being insensitive. That’s basically the definition,” The Sutton Concept founder said to the website.

Sutton feels for Dorit and her family

The scene with Kyle certainly makes Sutton look cold-hearted. However, after learning the specifics of what happened to Dorit, Sutton has been nothing but impressed with her costar.

Sutton Stracke admires how Dorit Kemsley has pushed through the home invasion for the sake of her children.

“I said, ‘How can you still get through this?’And she said, ‘I have to as a mother,’ and that’s when I totally understood, because as a mother you have to put on your strong face, and I got it. That’s what you do as a mother: You get up and act strong and go on with your daily life, and I’m… so impressed by her,” Sutton shared.

The process has not been easy for Dorit and the aftermath of the invasion will be a focal point of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 12.

To watch the full preview video of Kyle and Sutton, click here.

Who’s ready for the return of the RHOBH ladies?

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.