RHOBH: Lisa Rinna blasts Sutton Stracke on Instagram over Oscar party drama

Lisa Rinna is coming for Sutton Stracke on Instagram. Pic credit: Bravo

Season 12 hasn’t even started, and there is already drama between the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Lisa Rinna and Sutton Stracke are embroiled in face-off right off the bat in the first episode over an invitation to a charity event. The ladies have two very different stories about how the situation went down, but who is telling the truth?

With an explosive season on the horizon, this issue over the invite is definitely one the fans are looking forward to. The Bravo Insider first look shows both Lisa and Sutton telling their sides.

Lisa or Sutton: Who is telling the truth?

In the preview, Lisa and Erika Jayne are discussing Sutton’s appearance on Watch What Happens Live, where Sutton seemingly put Lisa on blast for not thanking her for an invite. The invite she was referring to was for Elton John’s Oscar party, which benefits AIDS research. It is a party that Lisa claims that she and husband, Harry Hamlin, have been attending yearly since 2006.

On WWHL, Sutton told Andy that she invited Lisa and Harry to join her at the gala as her guests, but never received thanks for her offer. This set Lisa over the edge because she said she is a faithful attendee of the party for nearly two decades.

While it seems like a miniscule issue to fight over, Bravo watchers know in the world of Housewives, this will be a blowup among the cast.

In real time, as this was happening, Lisa took to Instagram to let fans know that this was going to play out on screen. Her post starts, “Harry and I have been going to the Elton John Oscar party to raise money for AIDS since 2006. We were never guests of Sutton Stracke ever.”

Lisa further explains, “In 2019 we had our own table that we were scheduled to sit at. Sutton was desperately trying to get on RHOBH and I was happy to help her, so she asked us to sit at her table at the event I said sure why not, and I gave up the table we were assigned to sit at.”

She then promises fans that we will see the rest when the new season airs, which is next week.

Will Lisa and Sutton be able to fix this divide?

After the gala issue surfaced, Sutton responded to Lisa’s claim, saying that perhaps Lisa and Harry didn’t know that Sutton had purchased tickets for them, and maybe it was a miscommunication.

Lisa and Sutton were friends before Sutton starred as as friend-of in Season 10. In Season 11, Sutton was promoted to a full-time Housewife, and she and Lisa remained on good terms for those two seasons.

The two did disagree on the group’s support for Erika, as she was accused of fraud along with her estranged husband, Tom Girardi. Lisa stood by Erika at all costs, while Sutton was the first of the Housewives to question Erika’s involvement.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 12 premieres Wednesday, May 11, at 8/7c on Bravo.