Sutton Stracke hits back at Lisa Rinna over Elton John drama, insists she did pay for RHOBH costar’s seats

Sutton Stracke responds to Lisa Rinna over Elton John drama. Pic credit: Bravo

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Sutton Stracke started a war of words between herself and Lisa Rinna and now things are getting heated. Both women are known for speaking their minds and now the two costars are going at it after Sutton commented during a recent interview while trying to prove a point.

Sutton was defending her friend and fellow co-star, Garcelle Beauvais, after Lisa tried to reprimand her for not saying “thank you” after she was gifted a bottle of sauce made by her husband Harry Hamlin.

The issue seemed quite silly to viewers after Lisa brought it up to Garcelle. But when Sutton brought up a similar incident where she paid for Lisa and Harry’s ticket for Elton John’s gala a few years ago and didn’t get a thank you, Lisa clapped back.

Sutton Stracke surprised by Lisa Rinna drama

Lisa Rinna took to Instagram to slam Sutton’s claim after the Southern Belle appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. While Sutton said she paid for Lisa’s tickets, Lisa claimed she was personally invited by Elton John.

However, Sutton recently opened up to Us Weekly about being surprised that her statement has caused such a ruckus with her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills castmate.

“I didn’t know it was going to blow up like this. I don’t know — the things I say sometimes get [me] into trouble,” admitted Sutton.

The 50-year-old continued to explain why she even brought up the issue and noted, “My point was really that it doesn’t matter — when you’re friends, it doesn’t matter if you get a thank you note or not…Maybe Elton John did send her an invitation, but I paid for her seats.”

“That’s it. It’s no big deal. I’m not mad at her for not sending me a thank you note. And I did also say on Watch What Happens Live that, you know, maybe it was just miscommunication. It’s not a big deal,” concluded Sutton.

Sutton Stracke insists she paid for Lisa Rinna’s tickets

This all started after the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star appeared on WWHL and Andy Cohen asked if Lisa Rinna was “reaching” when she confronted Garcelle about not sending a “thank you” note to Harry Hamlin.

That’s when Sutton recounted her own story about the Elton John Gala and noted that she didn’t get a thank you from Lisa for that.

“A few years ago, Harry and Lisa both came — I invited them to the Elton John gala — and they came with me as my guests. I never got a thank you,” said Sutton.

She was then told on air that Lisa responded to her claim via Instagram that she and Harry went to the event as guests of Elton John and not Sutton’s guest.

Sutton responded, “Perhaps they did not know that I actually bought those tickets for them…So maybe that’s a miscommunication.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.