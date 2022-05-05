Erika Jayne is dating again and the RHOBH star is clear she wants ‘really good sex’

Erika Jayne has prioritized her personal life amid all of her legal woes. Pic credit: Bravo

Erika Jayne is dating again, and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star is crystal clear that what she wants right now is “really good sex.”

In less than a week, the ladies of RHOBH are back with more problems, drama, and TMI conversations. Season 11 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills focused heavily on Erika, her divorce from Tom Girardi.

The lawsuits against Tom, his company, and Erika were also a hot-button storyline last season. It’s one of the reasons Bravo had cameras rolling so quickly after Season 11 wrapped, so not a moment of the juicy entertainment was missed.

Erika has kept herself pretty busy since The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills viewers saw her last. Sex has been occupying her time, and she’s not afraid to let anyone know it.

RHOBH star Erika Jayne is dating again and wants ‘really good sex’

The first five minutes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills feature Lisa Rinna stopping by for a visit with her pal Erika. After some chit-chat about Rinna Beauty and Lisa’s daughter Amelia Hamlin moving to New York City, Lisa notices some flowers on Erika’s counter.

In true Lisa fashion, she wants all the dirty details, assuming Erika has a new man in her life. Erika spills the tea, explaining she has a secret admirer. When a thrilled Lisa asks if Erika has gone on some dates, the Pretty Mess author says no dates but good sex.

The news makes Lisa even happier. After all, Erika was married for over 20 years.

“I am back in the dating pool, but I am much more interested in having really good sex with nice people,” Erika shares in a confessional, adding, “And maybe some not so nice people.

Sign up for our newsletter!

This season, RHOBH viewers can expect some sex talk from Erika as she puts herself back out on the market.

What else can The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans expect from Erika on Season 12?

With her legal troubles still playing out on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, viewers can also expect to see Erika feuding with costar Garcelle Beauvais. For months, the two have been feuding on social media, with Erika even throwing Garcelle’s book in the trash.

Erika is there to support her good friend Dorit Kemsley following the horrific home invasion the latter endured last fall. There’s a trip to Aspen that goes off the rails too, causing things to happen that Erika regrets.

All of this plus, Erika Jayne will certainly be bringing her witty one-liners and digs to keep viewers entertained throughout the season.

To watch the entire first five minutes of RHOBH Season 12, click here.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 12 premieres Wednesday, May 11, at 8/7c on Bravo.