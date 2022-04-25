Erika Jayne reveals one moment she regrets in upcoming RHOBH season, admits ‘I went wild’

Erika has revealed an RHOBH Season 12 must-see moment. Pic credit: Bravo

Erika Jayne has revealed the one moment she regrets in the upcoming RHOBH season admitting she went wild at one point.

The Season 12 trailer for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills was one for the books. There was a lot for RHOBH fans to unpack, which is exactly what fans expect from the hit show.

Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, Garcelle Beauvais, Sutton Stracke, and Crystal Kung Minkoff are back for another jaw-dropping season. Newcomer Diane Jenkins joins them. Kathy Hilton and newbie Sheree Zampino round out the cast in friend roles.

Erika has dropped quite the bombshell as the highly anticipated The Real Housewives of Season 12 premiere date draws near.

Erika Jayne reveals one moment she regrets in the upcoming RHOBH season

Lisa, Kyle, and Erica stopped by the Two T’s In A Pod podcast to dish all things The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Their good friend and former RHOBH star Teddi Mellencamp is the co-host of the podcast with The Real Housewives of Orange County alum Tamra Judge.

Teddi wanted to know if her friends had a scene from the upcoming season they would want to be removed from the show. Erika was first to speak up.

“I have my hand up first, and that is the, we’re in Aspen, we have had dinner, and we go to the girls’ house, Garcelle, Sutton, Sheree, and Crystal were staying somewhere else, and I got into it very heavily with them,” Erika dished.

Lisa double-checked that was the scene Erica would take out before the Pretty Mess author continued.

“I would remove that because it, I haven’t seen it. I experienced it, but what I experienced is bad, so I can only imagine how bad it looks. And then I went wild. I went wild,” Erika expressed.

What else can RHOBH fans expect from Season 12?

It’s no secret that the Aspen girls’ trip was explosive. Kyle previously said the trip ruined Aspen for her. She expressed Aspen was filled with “bad juju” after the ladies’ vacation.

On the podcast, Erika, Lisa, and Kyle all agreed the trailer is only a small snippet of what’s to come on the season. They all agreed there’s so much more coming up when the show hits Bravo airwaves in May.

No details were given, but The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills viewers have come to expect jaw-dropping moments from the cast. It sounds like Season 12 will be full of them.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills premieres on Wednesday, May 11, on Bravo.