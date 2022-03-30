RHOBH: Kyle Richard teases ‘very intense’ Season 12 says there was a lot going on with her castmates

Season 12 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills will be here soon and Kyle promises it won’t disappoint. Pic credit: Bravo

RHOBH star Kyle Richards has teased Season 12 will be intense because a lot was going on with her castmates during filming.

Fans of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills will recall the cameras started rolling on Season 12 as the four-part Season 11 reunion show hit Bravo airwaves. Since then, so much has gone down with the cast, which includes Kyle, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, Lisa Rinna, Kathy Hilton, Garcelle Beauvais, Sutton Stracke, and Crystal Kung Minkoff. New cast members Diana Jenkins and Sheree Zampino are also thrown into the mix.

As the Season 12 premiere date nears, Kyle has given RHOBH fans some insight into what can be expected from the ladies.

Kyle Richards teases ‘very intense’ Season 12 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Some of the RHOBH cast was at the Elton John’s 30th Annual AIDS Foundation Oscars Viewing Party on Sunday, including Kyle. She had a chance to chat with Entertainment Tonight regarding the upcoming season of the show.

“It was a really a very intense season. A lot of really intense things going on with a lot of the cast members. With Dorit and the home invasion. What Erika’s been going through and other personal things. So, it was a crazy season. When it’s really bad for us, [it’s] good for the audience,” Kyle expressed to ET.

It’s no secret that Erika’s still embattled in legal troubles pertaining to her estranged husband, Thomas Girardi. Dorit has been dealing with the trauma surrounding her home invasion last fall. She has already spilled the aftermath of the horrible incident that will be featured in Season 12.

Plus, in November, Lisa Rinna lost her mom, Lois Rinna, and her loss will be a pivotal part of her storyline.

Kyle also hinted Aspen has been ruined for her following the cast trip. No, she didn’t give details, only that she took sage the last time she went to Aspen to get off the bad juju from the cast vacation.

What did Kyle say that will surprise RHOBH fans?

Despite all the fighting, screaming, and tension between the ladies on the hit Bravo show, Kyle spill the cast truly does care about each other.

“I think that what I love about our franchise, Beverly Hills, is that we all really do love and care about each other I know because I did The Ultimate Girls Trip for Peacock, and I learned from the other franchises they’re really not like that,” Kyle explained.

The close-knit group really does have a genuine bond and friendship, something Kyle feels is important for people to know.

“We fight and we argue but we all really do care about each other and support each other. I think it’s really important in reality television because it has such a bad rap but we have genuine friendships, and we care about each other,” she shared.

The ladies of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills will be back on the small screen soon. Kyle Richards has teased it’s another intense season because of everything the cast has endured.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills premieres on Wednesday, May 11 on Bravo.