RHOBH: Crystal Minkoff has formed an unexpected friendship with Sutton Stracke, says ‘we talk a lot’

Crystal Minkoff talks relationship with Sutton Stracke. Pic credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills newbie Crystal Minkoff got off to a rocky start with her castmate Sutton Stracke, but things are much different between them today. When the news season premieres, viewers will likely be very surprised at the turn of events between the former foes.

These days Crystal and Sutton are actually friends, and during a recent chat, Crystal revealed that they talk a lot. This is a refreshing change for the two costars who butted heads about practically everything last season.

One of the most intense moments between them involved the topic of race and stereotypes, and Sutton’s comments on the subject garnered backlash from viewers. She later apologized to Crystal for the insensitive remarks, but they had many more uncomfortable altercations throughout the season.

Crystal Minkoff and Sutton Stacke are now friends

A lot has happened between the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars since they wrapped last season, and we’ll see how their newfound friendship plays out in Season 12.

During a recent chat with Us Weekly, Crystal confessed that she and Sutton have made progress in their friendship following their once rocky relationship.

“She grows on some, but she grew on me,” confessed Crystal, who joined the show last year as the first Asian-American Housewife on the franchise.

The mom-of-two made the admission while attending a viewing party for the 30th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards.

Crystal has had a change of heart about Sutton, who she called a ridiculous human being last season, and she teased “a lot of shake-ups” among the cast dynamic as well.

“I’m friends with everyone,” said the 36-year-old regarding her relationship with the cast. “I talk to Sutton a lot. We talk a lot.”

It will be interesting to witness this new dynamic between Crystal and Sutton when the new season airs, and cast member Garcelle Beauvais just spilled the beans on when this will be.

Garcelle Beauvais spills the beans on Season 12 premiere date

The network has not yet released a trailer for Season 12 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, but Kyle Richards recently teased an explosive first episode.

As for when the show will premiere, Garcelle Beauvais just spilled the beans on that!

During a recent chat with Entertainment Tonight, Garcelle–who’s going into her third season–revealed when viewers can expect the franchise to return.

“May 11th is our premiere for Season 12,” said Garcelle, who shared a few more hints about the upcoming season.

“Friendships are tested; drama will happen but also a lot of fun. Yeah, I was happy that we had fun also this season,” she added.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus on Bravo.