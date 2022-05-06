Crystal Minkoff shades Erika Jayne after RHOBH trailer shows them in heated argument over lawsuit victims

Crystal isn’t backing down against Erika on or off-screen. Pic credit: Bravo

Crystal Minkoff shades Erika Jayne after The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 12 trailer shows them in a heated argument over the lawsuit victims involved in Erika’s legal troubles.

In a matter of days, Erika, Crystal, and the rest of the RHOBH ladies will be back on Bravo airwaves. The cast brings a lot of drama and baggage leftover from Season 11.

Don’t worry; the Season 12 trailer also features plenty of new rights, fights, and jaw-dropping moments. One of those moments involved friction between Crystal and Erika, which stems from the Season 11 reunion and allegations against Erika.

Crystal Minkoff shades Erika Jayne over argument about lawsuit victims

After the explosive Season 12 trailer dropped, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans were privy to a fight between Erika and Crystal. The Pretty Mess author claims Crystal is only siding with the lawsuit victims because it’s cool.

Crystal has been vocal regarding her support for the victims. She doubled down on her support while dissing Erika earlier this week at Sutton Stracke’s Cashmere & Caviar party.

“Here’s the thing. It’s hard for me to lean into something or go after someone if I’m not quite sure. But in this situation, defending victims is very easy. So, it doesn’t bother me, you know what I mean?” Crystal spilled to Page Six at the event.

The victims are those involved in the lawsuit against her estranged husband, Tom Girardi, who’s been accused of embezzling money from unsuspecting clients. Widows and orphans from Lion Air Flight 610 are allegedly among the victims represented in the lawsuit.

What else did Crystal say about her feelings toward Erika?

Although they had a couple of bonding moments on RHOBH Season 11, it was easy to tell that Erika and Crystal were on the outs by the reunion show. Crystal questioned if Erika was angry at her ex during the reunion, which resulted in Erika becoming defensive.

It turns out Crystal was shocked by Erika’s response and elaborated more on her feelings at Sutton’s event.

“Because I’ve always given her the benefit of the doubt, if I question one thing, it feels bigger. But last year was hard when she yelled at me at the reunion,” she stated.

One thing that will certainly surprise The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans is that Crystal Minkoff and Erika Jayne have forged a friendship. Crystal credits Erika for helping her navigate through some conflicts with other cast members.

They may have it out, as seen in the trailer, but Erika and Crystal have bonded. However, Crystal hasn’t changed her stance on supporting the lawsuit victims.

Who’s ready for RHOBH Season 12?

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 12 premieres on Wednesday, May 11 at 8/7c on Bravo.