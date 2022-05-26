Sutton Stracke net worth: How rich is the RHOBH star and where did she get her money?

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Sutton isn’t hurting for cash. Pic credit: Bravo

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Sutton Stracke’s net worth has once again become a popular topic as Season 12 of the Bravo show kicks off.

There’s no question that the cast of RHOBH has money. Throughout the series run, the ladies’ wealth has been a hot subject for viewers, especially as their lavish lifestyles are splashed on-screen.

Even admit her legal woes and alleged money problems, Erika Jayne manages to have a team of stylists to help her out. Sutton has often referred to Erika as a gold digger, prompting Lisa Rinna to clap back that Sutton, too, is a gold digger.

So, just how rich is Sutton, and what part did her marriage play in her wealth?

What is Sutton Stracke’s net worth in 2022?

Even since she joined, Sutton has displayed an extremely wealthy lifestyle. From renting Kyle’s Bel-Air mansion for $20,000 a month to hiring her own security amid her feud with Erika to traveling by private jet, Sutton has no problem spending money.

The reason the southern belle doesn’t have an issue when it comes to dropping a lot of cash on things to keep up her lavish lifestyle is she has plenty of money in the bank. According to online sources, Sutton’s net worth is a whopping $50 million.

While Sutton’s fortune is a lot, she isn’t even the richest one of the cast, with both Kathy Hilton and Kyle Richards having a higher net worth.

Where did the RHOBH star get her money?

A recent social media exchange between Lisa and Sutton has once again brought up the question of how she got her money. Lisa blasted Sutton was rich because of her ex-husband, financier Christian Stracke.

Sutton has known Christian since they were kids. She claims that she didn’t know the full extent of their wealth until the divorce when assets were revealed.

Minor league baseball teams and a timber company are just a few examples of investments that added to her portfolio, courtesy of Christian’s investments during their 16-year marriage. The former couple also had a few real estate investments that were divided up in the divorce.

Thanks to her ex-husband doing so well, the majority of Sutton’s net worth has come from her marriage and divorce. However, Sutton also has some business ventures that have done quite well, like party planning.

In 2019 Sutton opened The Sutton Concept, a boutique store in West Hollywood. She also launched a website, which supports the store and some of her other business ideas.

Being a cast member on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for the past couple of seasons has also added to her portfolio.

Sutton Stracke from RHOBH has plenty of money, but she doesn’t like to talk about how she got it. She hates talking about money, claiming it’s because of her southern upbringing.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.