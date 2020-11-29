Survivor winner Natalie Anderson competes on new The Challenge season

Natalie Anderson won Survivor and wanted to prove she could win another reality competition show. With that in mind, Natalie joined The Challenge 36 to see if she could carry her success from Survivor on CBS over to MTV’s iconic show.

The Challenge originally featured stars of various MTV shows battling it out in physical and mental competitions for cash prizes. Recently, though, they have been dipping into the casts of other reality shows in order to increase their numbers.

Bayleigh Dayton is someone who made the jump from Big Brother to The Challenge. Other Big Brother cast members who have also made the jump include Paulie Calafiore, Da’Vonne Rogers, Kaycee Clarke, and Josh Martinez.

Jay Starrett, who finished in sixth place on Survivor: Millennials vs. Gen X gave The Challenge a try. He appeared on The Challenge: Total Madness (The Challenge 35). Now, Natalie will try to do him one better and become The Challenge 36 winner.

When does Natalie appear on The Challenge?

The first episode of The Challenge: Double Agents will debut on Sunday, December 6. It will air at 8/7c and be available almost immediately through On Demand and through online streaming. The episodes will likely be reshown at various times during the week in order to spur interest in the new season over the holiday weeks.

Double Agents cast includes Big Brother, Real World vets

We have a full cast list for The Challenge 36 and it includes quite a few familiar names from the world of reality television. In addition to Natalie Anderson, Chris “CT” Tamburello (Real World), Josh Martinez (Big Brother), Lolo Jones (Celebrity Big Brother), and Gabriella “Gabby” Allen (Love Island UK) are part of the cast.

There are 30 people starting out the season on the show, with eliminations taking place each week in order to work toward naming a winner. There are going to be twists and turns along the way, a lot of drama is expected to take place between cast members, and intense alliances will be formed as the season plays out.

For fans of Natalie and Jay (he is also appearing again), this could be an interesting show to watch while we wait for a new season of Survivor to come to CBS. It’s easy to catch up on episodes of the show and with new episodes shown each Sunday night this winter, it will be one of the few shows presenting new content to the TV audience.

Survivor is currently on hiatus at CBS. The Challenge returns December 6 on MTV.