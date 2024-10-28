Survivor sneak peek presents intense conversation after Rome was voted out

The Survivor 47 tribes have merged, and now it’s time for the next dramatic phase.

Reaching the Merge was difficult for the players this season, with host Jeff Probst giving them some additional hoops to jump through.

Survivor producers might need some new words to describe the portion of the season because when three tribs become one at a singular beach, it sure seems like a Merge. But Jeff insists it is just a stopping point before they have to “earn the Merge.”

Rome Cooney was the first person sent home during the individual phase of the game, but that was almost too easy for the players as he got caught spreading rumors.

Now, some scrambling will happen as everyone left in the game begins to fear that they might be the next target. That’s especially true for people who recently had votes placed on them.

During the Rome elimination episode, two people placed votes for Andy Rueda, and one person voted for Sam Phalen.

A sneak peek for Survivor 47, Episode 7

CBS just released a sneak peek from the October 30 episode of Survivor 47. This is the seventh episode of the current season, and people are beginning to scramble.

The clip features Andy Rueda and Sol Yi. Andy questions Sol about what happened at the Day 12 Tribal Council.

Sol explains that he thought Rome had a Hidden Immunity Idol to play, so he moved his vote to another player. But Andy isn’t pleased that Sol voted against him.

Will Sol and Andy wind up on the same page? Tune in for the October 30 episode to find out.

“Two castaways must mend fences after a wild tribal council. The Immunity Challenge leaves one group of castaways with a much-needed reward and safety in the game. Then, a secret advantage leads to a shocking change in the game,” reads the full synopsis for the new episode.

Is that a reference to Andy and Sol possibly working together?

More news and notes from Survivor

Previous episodes of Survivor 47 are streaming on Paramount+.

Survivor 47 airs Wednesday at 8/7c on CBS.