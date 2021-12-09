Survivor season finale promo: This is the end, my friend

Ricard Foye made it to the final five on Survivor 41. Pic credit: Robert Voets/CBS

The Survivor season finale is on the way now, as the Season 41 cast has made its way down to the final five.

At the latest Tribal Council, a surprising twist of fate took place when DeShawn and Danny turned on each other. At the end of the night, Danny McCray got voted off Survivor.

Now that Danny has become the 13th member of the Survivor 41 jury, we advance to the season’s final night.

The upcoming three-hour Survivor 41 season finale debuts on Wednesday, December 15, and it has the potential to be the best final episode that we have seen in a while.

In a season that has been extremely unpredictable as to who would make it to the final five, Survivor fans could be in for a few more surprises when Jeff Probst hosts the conclusion of Season 41.

Survivor 41, Episode 13 TV promo

Below is the Survivor season finale TV promo currently running on CBS. The footage that has been released definitely spurs some interest among the Survivor fans, and it has done its job at creating even more buzz for what’s to come.

We see the final five briefly celebrate their achievement, but then it’s right back to the action, as a scramble takes place where each castaway tries to figure out where they stand within the tribe ahead of the final five vote.

And when we say scramble, that is not just a metaphor, as the castaways are shown scrambling around the island trying to find one of the Hidden Immunity Idols that are back in play.

Who wins Survivor 41?

The Survivor 41 season was filmed early last summer, so the footage has been in the can for a while now. This means that the Survivor 41 winner already knows that they have left Fiji with a million dollars coming their way.

Amazingly, the secret has been kept for so long and also exciting that no Survivor spoilers about who won this season have hit the internet. There were initial rumors about who might have won, but those people were already voted off the show in earlier episodes.

DeShawn Radden, Xander Hastings, Ricard Foye, Heather Aldret, and Erika Casupanan are the final five castaways left standing. They will get put through the wringer during the upcoming season finale. Three hours gives the producers a lot of time to also build up the tension and show a lot of the drama that might have been missing from some of the earlier episodes.

As a reminder, the Survivor 41 season finale begins at 8/7c on Wednesday, December 15. CBS gave Survivor the entire night in primetime, so, hopefully, viewers tune in and give the final episode some really good ratings.

No matter how this season comes to a close, Survivor 42 is on the way this spring.

Here is the Survivor 42 cast list for anyone who wants to get ahead of the curve and start trying to predict who won the next season that was filmed in Fiji.

Survivor 41 airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on CBS.