Survivor 41 was back for the penultimate episode of the season on Wednesday night. After this, only the extended season finale remains on the schedule.

The last episode of Survivor 41 had Liana getting voted out on a 5-3 decision (Xander used his extra vote), and that took the cast down to just six people competing for the $1 million.

Survivor 41, Episode 12 recap

The new episode of Survivor began with the final six chatting about what had just taken place in the game. DeShawn Radden, Xander Hastings, Ricard Foye, Danny McCray, Heather Aldret, and Erika Casupanan were the final castaways standing after weeks of twists and advantages.

A lot of chatter took place about getting Ricard out, with Danny and Xander having a long conversation about when it would be best to get him out. Danny felt that they should have already voted Ricard off, but Xander felt that he needed to keep a bigger target (a shield) in the game as long as possible.

Survivor Reward Challenge for the final six

When the final six got to the Reward Challenge, Jeff Probst let them know that they would have their choice of rewards. The winners could decide to have grilled chicken and vegetables or cake, cookies, and candy.

After Jeff presented the option, DeShawn made a really amusing comment about wanting a letter from home instead of food. It was clear that he was really missing his family and friends after more than a month of being away from them.

Jeff had them draw for teams and the trios were Xander, DeShawn, and Erika on one side, and Heather, Danny, and Ricard on the other side.

Xander, Erika, and DeShawn won the Reward Challenge, giving them a really healthy meal of chicken and vegetables that was packed with protein. This might just have been the turning point of the season for that trio to have the energy to get to the end.

Individual Immunity Challenge time

Heading into the latest Individual Immunity Challenge it appeared that Ricard was on thin ice with the rest of the castaways. It seemed like he could be the next one sent to Ponderosa and that it would leave Xander as the biggest competition threat left in the game.

The Immunity Challenge definitely threw a wrench into any previous plans, with Ricard walking away wearing that coveted Immunity necklace again. He had a ticket straight to the final five and it was also clear that he wanted to try to dictate who would be voted out at the next Tribal Council.

An important Tribal Council to get to final five

As Jeff started asking the final six the typical questions at Tribal Council, DeShawn began destroying his own personal game. He seemed to be suffering through a bought with word vomit and he was saying everything that came to his mind – without a filter.

The first vote was done and Jeff revealed that it was a tie between Danny and DeShawn. The other four people then voted again, and Danny McCray became the 13th person to be voted out this season.

The December 15 episode of Survivor also looks to be extremely exciting with another twist presented to the cast.

