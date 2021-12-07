Survivor Ponderosa Season 41: Full video for Liana released

Liana Wallace got sent to Ponderosa on Survivor 41. Pic credit: Robert Voets/CBS

A full Survivor: Ponderosa video for Liana Wallace was shared by the show. Liana finished in seventh place as a member of the Survivor 41 cast, getting blindsided as her alliance crumbled near the end.

Previously, we got to see a shorter video from Liana, which depicted her using spoken word to describe her experiences on the show. It was a moment to allow fans to better understand her. Then, Liana took the time to answer questions from Survivor fans.

The last episode of Survivor 41 had Liana getting voted out on a 5-3 decision. Xander used his extra vote to make sure that it was the end of the line for Liana, but it was also a bit surprising that she didn’t take her Shot in the Dark chance.

A lot of Survivor fans complained about the Do or Die twist after the episode aired, even though DeShawn found a way to save himself by picking the right box presented by host Jeff Probst. In the next episode, we will see the final six continue competing for that $1 million.

Liana’s Survivor Ponderosa Season 41 video

Below is the full video of Liana Wallace arriving at the Survivor: Ponderosa camp. For new viewers of the show, Ponderosa is where the members of the Survivor jury go after they have been voted out of the game. They reside there and return for Tribal Councils and then the final vote that decides the Survivor winner.

In Liana’s video, we get to see her immediate reactions to getting voted out at Tribal Council, how she spent some of her time at Ponderosa, and which of the other Survivor 41 jury members she enjoyed hanging out with during her free time.

Survivor 41 winner to be revealed very soon

DeShawn Radden, Xander Hastings, Ricard Foye, Heather Aldret, Erika Casupanan, and Danny McCray became the final six castaways on Survivor 41. They succeeded in surviving twist after twist, and one of them is very close to being revealed as the Survivor Season 41 winner.

Only the December 8 Survivor episode and then the December 15 Survivor 41 finale remain on the schedule this fall. That’s how close Survivor fans are to learning who survived this journey in Fiji. It has definitely been a memorable season, even if some of the twists and advantages haven’t pleased everyone who watches the show.

