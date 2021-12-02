Survivor fans and former castaways react to Do or Die twist

DeShawn survived an intense twist and Tribal Council on Survivor 41, Episode 11. Pic credit: CBS

Survivor fans were introduced to the Do or Die twist on the latest episode of Season 41, and while it was dramatic for television purposes, quite a few people did not enjoy watching it take place.

On Survivor 41, Episode 11, DeShawn had to face the Do or Die twist after he was the first person eliminated in the latest Individual Immunity Challenge.

At Tribal Council, host Jeff Probst placed three boxes in front of DeShawn, forcing him to pick the correct one or get eliminated on the spot. DeShawn chose correctly, earning safety and spelling out the end of the game for Liana.

Even before the episode, there were a lot of fans frustrated about the Do or Die twist rumors, but seeing it play out ended up being even worse for some Survivor fans.

Survivor fans and former castaways complain about Do or Die twist

Below is a look at some of the complaints that were posted on social media by people who watched the latest episode of Survivor play out. One person who did not enjoy the twist was Erik Reichenbach from Survivor: Micronesia and Survivor: Caramoan.

“Catching up on #Survivor41 and Jeff just introduced the ‘Do or Die’ challenge. I am super mad it is a game of chance and not a game of skill. Leaving based on dumb luck is awful! Should have made DoD a game of skill for sake of fairness (and also better TV drama to watch),” Erik posted on Twitter.

Survivor released an image of the Do or Die Challenge as it was taking place and it will forever be etched in our minds.

One Survivor fan who didn’t like the twist even pointed out how badly the reaction would have been had DeShawn switched boxes when Jeff presented the option at Tribal Council.

There were also a number of Survivor fans who really did not like that luck played such a heavy part in the Do or Die twist.

Some Survivor fans did like the Do or Die twist

Here is one Survivor fan who liked the twist:

DeShawn did survive, even though he was put in a difficult spot due to the latest Survivor 41 twist. He is part of the final six that will be competing on the upcoming episodes to decide who will become the Survivor 41 winner.

Here is the Survivor 41 TV schedule that lays out when the finale will air on CBS.

