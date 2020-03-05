Survivor: Sandra Diaz-Twine responds to complaints of her sitting out

Survivor: Winners at War aired again on Wednesday night, and Sandra Diaz-Twine sat out another challenge.

But we already knew she was going to sit out based on the early images that CBS shared for the episode.

And even though Sandra sat out a challenge that her tribe lost, she still wasn’t the person sent to Extinction Island.

The unfortunate soul for Episode 4 was Tyson Apostol, who didn’t see it coming ahead of Tribal Council.

Immediately following the episode, there was a backlash on social media. Quite a few viewers noted that Sandra had sat out again and that it appeared the rules were different than during normal seasons.

The responses and posts about Sandra were so numerous that she decided to make her own post on Facebook about all of it.

It even led to the post on Twitter from fellow Survivor cast member Sarah Lucina:

Sandra Diaz-Twine responds to Survivor fans

As we noted during our full recap of the March 4 episode, Sandra and Tony Vlachos volunteered to sit out the Immunity Challenge. It was a combination challenge, as host Jeff Probst also announced they were playing for a reward.

It was the third time that Sandra had selected to sit out a challenge, and it might have been a brilliant strategy to do exactly that.

While other contestants are getting worn out, she could sit back and keep an eye on everything taking place.

But let’s take a look at what Sandra had to say about sitting out so we are getting the information straight from the only two-time winner the show has ever seen.

Sandra posted the following:

“I sit out because my tribe always wants me to sit out. So when we get out there to the challenge we already know whose sitting out, And what’s best for the team. I’m not a track star. I don’t run marathons. I’m not an Olympian. I’m not a super hero. I don’t coach CrossFit. I’m an average middle aged mother. God didn’t give everyone muscles He gave me Brains. That’s why I sit out! So I use my Brain and win TWICE. While others use their muscles and lose. I’m sorry if me sitting out affects you SO MUCH. Please forgive me. The Queen Stays Queen….Adios”

Just to be clear. Yes I did compete in the first challenge with Sophie Vs Danni and Michele. pic.twitter.com/SGWKBkkJwM — Sandra Diaz-Twine (@SandraDTwine) February 17, 2020

Can Sandra Diaz-Twine become Survivor 40 winner?

It’s amazing that through the first four episodes of Survivor 40 that Sandra has not been the primary target of anyone at Tribal Council. It comes down to her knowing how to play the game well.

We will all have to keep tuning in to see if she can figure out a way to win a season of former winners and become the first person to win three seasons of the show.

Survivor: Winners at War airs Wednesday nights at 8/7c on CBS.