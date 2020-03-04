Home > TV > Reality TV

Survivor Season 40, Episode 4 photos: A behind-the-scenes look

4th March 2020 2:51 AM ET
Survivor S40 E4
Ethan Zohn, Amber Brkich Mariano, Danni Boatwright, and Natalie Anderson on Survivor 40, Episode 4. Pic credit: Robert Voets/CBS

Survivor Season 40, Episode 4 airs on March 4 and CBS has released a number of photos before it debuts.

Within the photos, it might be easy for viewers to start making guesses at exactly what is about to take place.

One of the photos also shows the next Immunity Challenge, with a familiar person on the sidelines again.

Quick Survivor Season 40 recap

During Episode 3, Ethan Zohn was voted out at Tribal Council. This leaves just 16 people still in the game.

The other castaways who have been sent to Extinction Island are Natalie Anderson, Amber Mariano, and Danni Boatwright.

The eliminated castaways will have a chance to get back in the game later this season, but they will have to wait for that opportunity to arise.

Survivor Season 40, Episode 4 photos

Below are some of the photos that CBS has released in advance of the March 4 episode of Survivor:

115093 19056b - Survivor Season 40, Episode 4 photos: A behind-the-scenes look
Ethan Zohn is shown deep in thought after arriving at Extinction Island. Pic credit: Robert Voets/CBS

As advertised by CBS, when Ethan joins the other four castaways on Extinction Island, they are going to have a tough task placed in front of them.

According to CBS, “Castaways are on the edge of breaking down when faced with a grueling opportunity at the Edge of Extinction” during the next episode.

The two images below show the quartet figuring out what to do next:

115093 19392b - Survivor Season 40, Episode 4 photos: A behind-the-scenes look
Amber Mariano, Danni Boatwright, Natalie Anderson, and Ethan Zohn figuring out a clue. Pic credit: Robert Voets/CBS

It’s time for some Survivor Tree Mail:

115093 20170b - Survivor Season 40, Episode 4 photos: A behind-the-scenes look
Amber Mariano, Ethan Zohn, Natalie Anderson, and Danni Boatwright get Tree Mail. Pic credit: Robert Voets/CBS

An important Survivor Immunity Challenge

It appears that there isn’t going to be a tribe swap or a shuffling of the castaways during Survivor Season 40, Episode 4.

Below is an image from the next Immunity Challenge, with two members of the Dakal Tribe sitting out. Guess who is on the sidelines again?

115093 21740b - Survivor Season 40, Episode 4 photos: A behind-the-scenes look
Jeff Probst, Sarah Lacina, Tyson Apostol, Wendell Holland, Nick Wilson, Sophie Clarke, Kim Spradlin, and Yul Kwon during a Survivor challenge. Pic credit: Robert Voets/CBS

In the photo above, it is very clear that Sandra Diaz-Twine is sitting out again. As for the man sitting next to her — that is Tony Vlachos. There may be a backstory to why they are sitting out, but fans have already noted on social media that they are surprised that Jeff keeps letting Sandra not participate in challenges.

Below are some additional images from that Immunity Challenge:

115093 21209b - Survivor Season 40, Episode 4 photos: A behind-the-scenes look
Tyson Apostol, Wendell Holland, Sarah Lacina, Nick Wilson, Sophie Clarke, and Kim Spradlin during the challenge. Pic credit: Robert Voets/CBS

Sele Tribe in action:

115093 21834b - Survivor Season 40, Episode 4 photos: A behind-the-scenes look
Parvati Shallow, Michele Fitzgerald, Denise Stapley, and Adam Klein for the Sele Tribe during the challenge. Pic credit: Robert Voets/CBS

Tyson catches some fish

Another moment during the episode showcases Tyson Apostol getting some fish for his tribe. Check out the images below that feature his triumph and make sure to tune in on March 4 to see everything play out.

115093 20506b 683x1024 - Survivor Season 40, Episode 4 photos: A behind-the-scenes look
Tyson Apostol catches a fish. Pic credit: Robert Voets/CBS

Tyson does more than just catching fish on Survivor 40, Episode 4:

115093 20410b - Survivor Season 40, Episode 4 photos: A behind-the-scenes look
Tyson Apostol and Sarah Lacina celebrate his success at taming the ocean. Pic credit: Robert Voets/CBS

Survivor: Winners at War airs Wednesday nights at 8/7c on CBS.

