Who got voted off Survivor tonight? Episode 3 presents a lot of drama

A fourth person got voted off Survivor tonight during the Winners at War season.

The castaway who got voted off Survivor last week was Danni Boatwright, who succumbed to paranoia in the game. She turned against her alliance and got voted out almost immediately.

Through the first three Tribal Councils, Danni, Natalie Anderson, and Amber Mariano had been sent to Extinction Island. Someone would soon be joining that trio on the outside of the game.

There were a lot of interesting moments during the new episode, including Sarah Lacina getting an advantage that will allow her to steal a vote later in the season. She was safe for the night, though.

What tribe won the Immunity Challenge?

Dakal won safety again. This meant that the Sele Tribe was going to Tribal Council for the third time. They had already lost Natalie and Danni to the voting.

They were all upset about losing and that led to a lot of in-fighting before they had to go make their vote. Two possible targets were Parvati Shallow and Adam Klein.

"This is the time to draw a line in the sand and target some of the big dogs in this game." Do you agree with Adam? #Survivor pic.twitter.com/dwQTSEWrd8 — SURVIVOR (@survivorcbs) February 25, 2020

Who got voted off Survivor tonight?

At the Tribal Council, there was a lot of arguing between Adam and Rob Mariano, suggesting that one of them could end up being the primary target when host Jeff Probst finally got to the votes.

That wasn’t going to be the case, though, and the producers really set up the drama as they had Jeff reading off the votes.

After reading four votes, Adam had received three and Parvati had one against her. Those three Adam votes came from Rob, Parvati, and Ethan Zohn. It hinted that they were about to take out a big threat after getting Jeremy Collins on their side.

But Jeremy was not on their side. He had worked out a new deal.

When the fifth vote was read off, it was revealed to be for Ethan. There were a lot of shocked faces at Tribal Council. It continued, as the next three votes were also for Ethan.

The person who got voted off Survivor tonight was Ethan Zohn, who was quite shocked, but even less shocked than the three people already at Extinction Island when he showed up.

The next new episode of the season will take place on March 4, where someone new is going to get sent to Extinction Island. Will this be when the tribes get mixed up? Make sure to tune in, as the new season is starting to get very exciting on Survivor.

Survivor: Winners at War airs Wednesday nights at 8/7c on CBS.