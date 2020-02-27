Survivor Season 40 recap: Episode 3 of Winners at War

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

Survivor Season 40 continued with Episode 3 of Winners at War.

Last time on the show, it was Danni Boatwright who got sent to Extinction Island. After she turned on Rob Mariano, Ethan Zohn, and Parvati Shallow, they worked to get her out. They succeeded.

Danni joined Natalie Anderson and Amber Mariano on the outside of the game. But they will get a chance to return a bit later.

Survivor: Winners at War Episode 3 recap

The first moments of the new episode showed Adam trying hard to get Parvati out of the game. He approached Denise about putting a plan in play. She seemed on board.

At the other tribe, Tyson was shown trying to get Sandra Diaz-Twine targeted. It showed that there were some definite targets, no matter which side ended up at Tribal Council at the end of the night.

It was then time for some Tree Mail at Extinction Island. They all got clues that led to the trio racing around the island for the next reward. Who would find it first?

Natalie found an advantage that would allow someone to steal a vote. She could then sell it to someone still in the game. She offered to sell it to Sarah Lacina, who would then have to sneak into the other camp to get it. Sarah took on the challenge and found the advantage by sneaking into the other camp at night.

Whose side are you on? RT for Adam. Fav for Ethan. #Survivor pic.twitter.com/V85s8s6wHn — SURVIVOR (@survivorcbs) February 27, 2020

Tribe Immunity Challenge

In a very difficult and long challenge — Dakal won again. The nine-person tribe has won three of the four challenges and they got to enjoy safety again. For winning, the reward was chicken kabobs and safety from elimination.

Sele was forced to head to another Tribal Council, with a lot of drama in store if some of them stuck to the plan of getting Parvati out next. Would she follow Danni, Natalie, and Amber to Extinction Island?

Tribal Council 4

There were a lot of grumpy people at Sele before the eight of them had to go to the vote. Rob was interviewed first, where he compared it to a standoff, stating that all of these players know what they are doing.

After a brief discussion, they got down to the action, with host Jeff Probst reading off the votes. It did feel rushed, though.

The votes were read off as follows: Parvati, Adam, Adam, Adam, Ethan, Ethan, Ethan, and then Ethan. In a shocking vote, it was Ethan Zohn who got sent packing!

Survivor: Winners at War airs Wednesday nights at 8/7c on CBS.