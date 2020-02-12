Who is Ethan Zohn on Survivor: Winners at War cast?

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

Ethan Zohn is a Survivor legend that has a secured place in the history of the show. Now, he is back to prove he can live up to that title as a member of the Survivor: Winners at War cast.

Ethan was a professional soccer player when he decided to give the show a try way back in Season 3. This was when it was still a novelty and one of the most popular shows on all of television.

His original season was filmed during the summer of 2001 and then aired that fall on CBS.

Ethan won Survivor: Africa

By a 5-2 vote over Kim Johnson, Ethan Zohn became only the third person named a sole survivor on the show. He won the $1 million prize after spending his summer on the Shaba National Reserve in Kenya.

There were 16 people that season and it also included

It’s amazing to think that there had been 18 years of time between the time that Ethan took part in Survivor: Africa until the filming began for Survivor: Winners at War.

This was the moment that changed my life forever. This moment opened my eyes to the power of soccer! You can travel anywhere in the world with a soccer ball or Hacky Sack and instantly make friends!!!. @survivorcbs @grassrootsoccer #soccer #Survivor #hackysack #luxuryitems pic.twitter.com/4RGPr9wpCU — Ethan Zohn (@EthanZohn) February 10, 2020

Ethan gets invited back for All-Stars

For the eighth season of the show, show producers and host Jeff Probst invited back a group of familiar faces to play on Survivor: All-Stars. The season took place in Pearl Islands, Panama, and 16 people made up the Season 8 cast.

Ethan was one of the All-Stars after winning Season 3, but he became the eighth person eliminated. Jenna Morasca and Sue Hawk quit before he was voted out, making him the sixth person eliminated at Tribal Council. This also meant that he didn’t make it to the All-Stars jury.

Most hilarious moment in the history of Survivor(according to me).When asked what scenes from from #Africa you want to see.The #BigTom “He’s a Jew& won’t eat the ham” Food Auction was most requested. After 30 days, I still didn’t eat the ham!#survivor #ham #jewish @survivorcbs pic.twitter.com/CdJ661KFd9 — Ethan Zohn (@EthanZohn) February 11, 2020

Outside of his time on Survivor, Ethan Zohn also appeared on The Amazing Race 19 and has been a motivational speaker. For his season of the Race, Ethan participated with girlfriend Jenna Morasco, whom he was with for about 10 years.

Ethan and Jenna started dating after she won Survivor: Amazon and their relationship continued until 2013.

In 2016, Ethan married Lisa Heywood.

Ethan also dealt with a cancer diagnosis, as he was found to have the rare CD20-positive Hodgkin’s lymphoma. The battle was quite public, with its ups and downs, but he stated that he has been cancer-free for a few years now.

Fans of Ethan Zohn will now be able to see him Wednesday nights on Survivor 40 as he tries to win the huge $2 million prize.

Survivor: Winners at War airs Wednesday nights at 8/7c on CBS.