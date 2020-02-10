Who is on Survivor: Winners at War cast? Season 40 comes to CBS

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

The Survivor: Winners at War cast is ready to take over Wednesday nights on CBS.

There are 20 former winners of the show returning for Season 40, with the season premiere airing on Wednesday, February 12.

The first episode is going to be a two-hour event, with CBS rolling out two primetime slots to get the show off on the right foot. It should be a lot of fun, especially since everyone from Season 40 has already won at least one season.

Some of the Season 40 cast members haven’t been on the show for a while, though, so below we are breaking down who is on the season and what season(s) they ended up winning.

Who is on Survivor: Winners at War cast?

Below is the full list of the 20 Winners at War cast members and which season that they won:

Natalie Anderson: San Juan Del Sur

Tyson Apostol: Blood vs. Water

Danni Boatwright: Guatemala

Sophie Clarke: South Pacific

Jeremy Collins: Cambodia

Sandra Diaz-Twine: Peral Islands AND Heroes vs. Villains

Ben Driebergen: Heroes vs. Healers vs. Hustlers

Michele Fitzgerald: Kaoh Rong

Wendell Holland: Ghost Island

Adam Klein: Millenials vs. Gen X

Yul Kwon: Cook Islands

Sarah Lacina: Game Changers

Amber Mariano: All-Stars

Rob Mariano: Redemption Island

Parvati Shallow: Micronesia

Kim Spradlin-Wolfe: One World

Denise Stapley: Philippines

Tony Vlachos: Cagayan

Nick Wilson: David vs. Goliath

Ethan Zohn: Africa

Watch as these #Survivor champions look back on their winning seasons and the moments they'll never forget. pic.twitter.com/mJEhKGEDMJ — SURVIVOR (@survivorcbs) February 9, 2020

New Survivor rules and twists

One of the interesting new Survivor twists for Winners at War is that the contestants will have Fire Tokens to work with. This is going to be used as a form of currency, and it could definitely shake up how things work on the islands.

The Winners at War stipends are also pretty nice, but so is the grand prize that everyone has their eyes on. The Season 40 winner is going to take home a cool $2 million prize that is the biggest in show history.

Having a season of all former winners should be a treat, but it’s also good that the writers have mixed in a few additional twists to spice up the first few episodes. Those Fire Tokens also might shift how advantages work later in the season.

Viewers will have to tune in to see how it all plays out on the show.

Check out this sneak peek of next week’s premiere! #Survivor pic.twitter.com/SdwDHzewdD — SURVIVOR (@survivorcbs) February 6, 2020

Starting Wednesday night, Survivor takes back its Wednesday night time slot, and that’s a great thing for the network. It’s one of those seasons where you don’t want to miss a single episode, so make sure to tune in at 8/7c on February 12 to see how it all gets started.

Survivor: Winners at War airs Wednesday nights at 8/7c on CBS.