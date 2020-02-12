Sophie Clarke on Survivor: What season did Winners at War cast member win?

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

Sophie Clarke is now a member of the Survivor: Winners at War cast. She returns with 19 other former winners to try to prove that they have what it takes to be a Sole Survivor again.

The season premiere is on February 12, when the 20 returners will again be marooned on an island. Host Jeff Probst will be there to greet them, and then it is off to the races.

The 20 members of the Survivor 40 cast span all the different eras of the reality competition show. That includes Ben Driebergen, who just won Season 35 of the show, as well as Ethan Zohn, who was the Season 3 winner.

Viewers will need to tune in starting with the two-hour season premiere to find out which of these veteran players has what it takes to win against the best players the game has seen.

What season of Survivor did Sophie Clarke win?

Sophie took part in Survivor: South Pacific, which served as Season 23 for the show. They played in Upolu, Samoa, and it was the fall 2011 installment on CBS.

This was the only time that Sophie has played the game, so she was likely very excited to get the call to come out and compete for the $2 million prize on Survivor 40.

Sophie and Parvati duo cute matching outfit duo … I have no choice but to fully stan #SurvivorWinnersAtWar #survivor #survivor40 pic.twitter.com/E9J4bwD66O — A ❤️ (@chuttroat) February 11, 2020

Sophie defeated quite a few strong players during Survivor 23. That included Ozzy Lusth, who ended up finishing fourth place that season.

During the season finale, Sophie won Survivor: South Pacific by a 6-3 vote over

Ozzy and Coach were the only two returners for Survivor 23, making them even better at the game when Sophie stepped up to win her season. It showed that she could take down legends of the game — which is exactly what she needs to do again during Survivor 40.

Can Sophie Clarke win Survivor: Winners at War?

Following the filming of Winners at War — which took place during early summer 2019 — Sophie came home and married Robert Shady. That might be something that comes up during the Reunion Show this spring.

In her promotional video for the show that is shared below, host Jeff Probst states that Sophie is “probably one of the most changed winners out here.”

He also speaks about her scrappy game, and that leads into Sophie talking about how she will have to play the game differently this time.

"The Sophie that's here today is a powerful woman." It's been a long time since she played #Survivor, and she's ready to compete against the best of the best this season! pic.twitter.com/lhl8sGnnKj — SURVIVOR (@survivorcbs) February 6, 2020

What can we expect from Sophie Clarke during Survivor 40? We will all have to tune in and find out together — beginning with the first episode on February 12.

Survivor: Winners at War airs Wednesday nights at 8/7c on CBS.