Who is Danni Boatwright on Survivor: Winners at War cast?

Danni Boatwright was invited back to be a member of the Survivor: Winners at War cast, and she wants to become only the second person to win the show for a second time.

There are 20 members of the Survivor Season 40 cast, each hoping that they have what it takes to win the huge $2 million prize that CBS and host Jeff Probst placed in front of them.

As an added incentive, the Survivor stipends were also increased to bring back these veteran players. It means that everyone participating in Winner at War walks away with some good pocket change.

For Danni, this is just the second time that she has participated on the reality competition show, so viewers haven’t seen much from her since she was declared the Season 11 winner.

Danni Boatwright wins Survivor: Guatemala

During the fall 2005 season of the show, Danni ended up winning the $1 million prize. The show took place in Yaxhá-Nakúm-Naranjo National Park, Petén, Guatemala.

There were 18 castaways on that season, and Danni won by a 6-1 jury vote over Stephenie LaGrossa.

Stephenie LaGrossa and Bobby Jon Drinkard were part of Survivor 11 after already being a part of Survivor: Palau (Season 10), so it was a quick turnaround for the duo.

The Survivor 10 winner was Tom Westman — with Katie Gallagher finishing in second place. Tom won that season by a 6-1 vote, and he would be invited back for later seasons as well.

Danni Boatwright returns for Survivor 40

The video below showcases Danni participating in the show and speaking about why she decided to return for another season of the reality competition.

Danni is now 43 years old, lives in Tonganoxie, Kansas, and is the owner of Sideline Chic. Winners at War was taped before the Kansas City Chiefs won the Super Bowl — a team that she is a huge fan of — so she won’t be shown celebrating that title.

Maybe she will during the Reunion Show?

After having kids, Danni believes she's even stronger and tougher than before! The Kansas native is ready to compete and become the ultimate Sole #Survivor. pic.twitter.com/0BPUanRuA5 — SURVIVOR (@survivorcbs) February 3, 2020

Danni states in the video above that “there isn’t anything that I can’t handle,” and it will be interesting to see if that remains the case as she returns for a season packed with former winners of the show.

She felt that she was even stronger and tougher this time around, and host Jeff Probst was very pleased that she decided to return and take on the competition again. Is she back with a chip on her shoulder?

The season premiere of Survivor 40 takes place on Wednesday, February 12, when viewers get to see Danni Boatwright in action again.

Survivor: Winners at War airs Wednesday nights at 8/7c on CBS.