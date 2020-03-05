Who got voted off Survivor tonight? Fifth person sent to Extinction Island

Survivor voted off another castaway tonight. They became the fifth person sent to Extinction Island this season.

On the last episode, Ethan Zohn was voted out at Tribal Council. It was a pretty shocking revelation to him, as Ethan had felt really safe.

Ethan went out to Extinction Island to join Natalie Anderson, Amber Mariano, and Danni Boatwright.

Being one of the first four people eliminated from the game had to be pretty tough for these former winners. The good news, though, is that they get a chance to re-join the game a bit later.

With no shuffling of the tribes, Survivor 40, Episode 4 could also end with one tribe getting knocked down to just six members (Sele).

Rob Mariano sure wanted an opportunity to vote against Adam Klein.

Who got voted off Survivor tonight?

In an amazing come-from-behind victory at the Immunity Challenge, Sele found a way to gain safety. It meant that the seven remaining members weren’t going to another Tribal Council.

For the first time in a while, Dakal had to go to a Jeff Probst-hosted Tribal Council. They had only lost Amber Mariano to this point, so it was about to get very serious for the remaining members.

It was definitely noteworthy how calm and collected these nine people were and it was much different than the previous Tribal Councils that had taken place with the Sele Tribe involved.

When Jeff Probst read off the votes, it was revealed that Tyson Apostol was the castaway who was voted off Survivor tonight. He now heads to Extinction Island and will wait for a chance to get back in the game.

Survivor: Winners at War airs Wednesday nights at 8/7c on CBS.