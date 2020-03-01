Brandon Hantz from Survivor: South Pacific and Survivor: Caramoan apologizes, wants back on show

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

Former Survivor castaway Brandon Hantz issued a YouTube apology to CBS this week in an effort to get back in the good graces of the show.

Viewers know him from Survivor: South Pacific, but he was also invited back for Survivor: Caramoan – Fans vs. Favorites.

His behavior on the two seasons put him in a bit of a bad light, especially with fans of the castaways that Brandon was working against in each season.

Most infamously, Brandon got angry with Phillip Sheppard on Survivor: South Pacific, leading to Brandon dumping out all of his tribe’s food.

Due to his actions, Brandon’s tribe lost the next Immunity Challenge on purpose in order to vote him out. They succeeded. Brandon hasn’t been invited back since then.

Brandon Hantz apology video

The video below was posted to Hantz Nation. In it, Brandon apologizes to CBS and Phillip Sheppard.

The video features Brandon talking about his uncle, Russell Hantz, who was the runner-up on Survivor: Samoa, the second runner-up on Survivor: Heroes vs. Villains, and the second person voted out of Survivor: Redemption Island.

Russell himself has been known as one of the most notorious villains that have been on the show and when Brandon first appeared, he really wanted to keep that relationship a secret from other cast members.

Brandon Hantz wants to play on Survivor: Blood vs. Water 3

It appears that the entire point of this hype video was to get production to seriously consider putting Brandon and Russell on a new season of Survivor: Blood vs. Water. The theme has been used two times before, but Brandon would like to be on the third season of this theme while being teamed up with Russell.

It could certainly make for some good television, but would the production team even want Brandon and Russell to come back for another opportunity? There would definitely be fans on both sides of that decision.

The video below shows Brandon Hantz in action on Survivor: Caramoan – Fans vs. Favorites:

Survivor 40 is underway on CBS and the Winners at War cast has been really exciting for viewers. It’s never easy to predict what is going to take place in each season, especially with 20 former winners competing against one another for that $2 million prize.

Sophie Clarke — who played on Survivor: South Pacific and ended up winning the first season Brandon Hantz appeared on — is one of the winners who returned to prove that she could win the show a second time.

Survivor 40 airs Wednesday nights at 8/7c on CBS.