Survivor 48, Episode 3: An intense Tribal Council and here’s who got voted off Survivor this time

Another castaway was voted off Survivor 48 on Wednesday night.

Survivor 48, Episode 3 aired on March 12, sending a third castaway packing in the young season.

During the previous episode, Kevin Leung was blindsided and sent home.

Vula Tribe lost another Immunity Challenge, sending them to another Tribal Council with host Jeff Probst.

As a reminder, Stephanie Berger was voted out on the first episode. She was also on the Vula Tribe.

Sai Hughley also used her Hidden Immunity Idol, even though she didn’t need to waste it.

Survivor 48, Episode 3 recap

The new episode picked up at Vula after that Day 5 Tribal Council.

Mary Zheng was ecstatic about surviving a night where she didn’t even have a vote.

Sai was frustrated with Cedrek McFadden and Justin Pioppi for saying she had to use her Immunity Idol when she didn’t.

Mary and Sai began searching hard for a new Immunity Idol on Day 7.

Later, Mary would pretend she found the Immunity Idol. She hoped Sai would lose the “mind games” and chaos would take over.

The Civa Tribe still enjoyed life after winning Immunity and being safe for the first five days.

At Lagi Tribe, Star Toomey was on the outs because she kept trying to solve her Beware Advantage to get a Hidden Immunity Idol. Spending too much time by herself could have consequences. The other five members also frequently bonded.

Survivor 48, Episode 3 Immunity Challenge

Players were blindfolded and instructed by callers to proceed through an obstacle course.

The blindfolded players were retrieving bags with keys in them. Once the keys had been retrieved, they proceeded to a puzzle. The caller again had to lead their blindfolded tribemates through it.

Lagi blew through the puzzle and won the Immunity Challenge. Civa was far behind, but they also secured Immunity by finishing as the runner-up.

Vula lost again. They would soon head to Tribal Council again.

Lagi chose the people who would go on the next Journey.

Survivor 48, Episode 3 Journey

Bianca Roses (Lagi), Justin (Vula), and Kamilla Karthigesu (Civa) went on the Journey.

The trio split up at the Journey island to play a game. They rolled dice to play a game of chance. An extra vote was on the line. But they could also lose their votes. And it was all based on dice rolling.

Bianca lost her vote. Kamilla won an extra vote. Justin also lost his vote.

Who went home from Vula this time on Survivor 48?

There wasn’t much talking at Tribal Council. Jeff sent them right to a quick vote.

Mary played her Shot in the Dark. Mary was SAFE!

Jeff read the votes as Mary and Mary. It was time to vote again. As a reminder, Justin had no vote and Mary lost her vote to use the Shot in the Dark.

In the second vote, Jeff read it as Sai and Justin. It means Cedrek turned on Sai to her face.

They went to a third vote and Sai was upset. It was tied again as Cedrek stuck with Justin as his core alliance.

Due to the deadlocked vote, Cedrek chose who would get voted out. Sai made her case to keep her around.

Cedrek changed his mind when he was put on the spot.

Justin Pioppi was voted off Survivor, 1-0.

Previous episodes of Survivor 48 are streaming on Paramount+.

Survivor airs Wednesday at 8/7c on CBS.