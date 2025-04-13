Survivor host Jeff Probst is against seasons with no advantages

A new podcast episode of On Fire with Jeff Probst dropped this past week.

Jay Wolff is the co-host with Jeff, and Survivor 47 winner Rachel LaMont has also been in the studio.

Jeff, Jay, and Rachel discussed the latest episode that saw Sai Hughley and Cedrek McFadden voted out.

The merged tribe was split in two, leading to two separate Tribal Councils.

Sai got voted out unanimously at the first Tribal Council when Mitch Guerra blocked her vote. She became the final person voted out before the jury phase.

Cedrek became the first Survivor 48 jury member later that night when he was voted out 5-1 over Shauhin Davari.

Rachel spoke about the Safety Without Power advantage that saved her game. She is still thankful to Sol Yi.

Jeff used that as a segue to address fan requests about having a Survivor season without advantages.

Jeff Probst speaks about Survivor seasons with no advantages

“You think about the moments that shift the game. And people say, ‘Oh, you should do a season without advantages or twists.’ And we’re voting on it right now,” Jeff stated on the new podcast episode.

Jeff teased the Survivor 50 fan voting, where the viewers decide many aspects. Then he went back to share his opinion on Survivor’s advantages.

“I’m telling you. You want a season with maximum advantages, maximum twists because that’s when the players can get creative and do something. We’ll do whatever the fans say [regarding the Survivor 50 voting]. I’m just saying, I talk about this show all the time, and the fans love those kinds of moments,” Jeff elaborated.

Indeed, many Survivor fans love big moments where advantages and twists can impact the game.

Some Survivor fans would like a season without twists to return the game to how it was played in the first season. Since Jeff loves how much the game continues to evolve, he’s unlikely to want a return to a more simple Survivor.

What do you think about what Jeff Probst said here? Do you enjoy the advantages, or would you like to see a Survivor season without twists? Leave us a comment below!

Previous episodes of Survivor are streaming on Paramount+.

Survivor airs Wednesday at 8/7c on CBS.