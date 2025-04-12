Survivor clip reveals how Niu Nai Tribe got it’s name

Even though the Survivor Season 48 episodes are 90 minutes long, footage is being left on the editing room floor.

That has led to some fun bonus scenes from the season, including a recent one where we saw Cedrek excited to compete.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Cedrek McFadden wanted to prove what he could do in an upcoming Immunity Challenge. Unfortunately, he was the first one out.

Now, we get a new clip from Survivor that shows the merged tribe coming up with their name.

It’s an amusing segment from the show, underscoring the “milk” theme prevalent during chats and rewards this season.

Scenes like this prove that Survivor 49 could have two-hour episodes, and the producers would have enough footage.

Why did the Survivor 48 cast choose Niu Nai as the tribe name?

Below is a fun scene from Day 14 of Survivor 48. The merged tribe hasn’t been forced to split up for the Immunity Challenge when the cameras roll.

“Maybe we could name our new tribe, like… some cool, like, Chinese word,” Mary Zheng says as castaways walk through the jungle.

“I like that idea,” another castaway responds.

“Yeah. Okay. Cool. Perfect. Perfect,” Mary says excitedly.

David Kinne gives a confessional and reveals how milk is one of his “favorite things in the world.”

David also mentions that Joe Hunter loves milk. Viewers know this, as the duo has compared how much milk they drink back home each day.

He later asks Mary about the Chinese word for milk.

“Oh my God. Niunai,” she responds.

David expressed his excitement about using the name, and Mary noted that her parents would “geek out” when they heard the tribe name.

The video below shows David and Mary’s excitement about the new tribe name.

Mary also jokes about how much milk David and Joe brag about drinking. She’s not on the same page with them.

Previous episodes of Survivor are streaming on Paramount+.

Survivor airs Wednesday at 8/7c on CBS.