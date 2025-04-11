Survivor deleted scene reveals Cedrek hoped Immunity Challenge would prove he was ‘a fierce competitor’

Survivor 48 sent Cedrek McFadden packing during its latest episode.

But what we didn’t see was Cedrek’s confidence heading into the latest Individual Immunity Challenge.

A Survivor deleted scene reveals that Cedrek had high spirits after the merge.

He was one of 12 people left in the game after they voted out Charity Nelms.

“It’s my time to shine,” Cedrek told the camera.

Subscribe to our Survivor newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

As Survivor fans saw during the April 9 episode, it was not his time to shine.

Survivor 48, Episode 7 deleted scene from Fiji

Below is a deleted scene that was shared online.

We see Sai announce that Tree Mail has arrived, and the 12 players are teased about the upcoming challenge.

“A test of pure will,” awaits the players.

During the episode, the 12 castaways had buckets with 25 percent of their body weight in sand. They had to keep those buckets elevated.

“We get Tree Mail this morning, and it sounds like an Immunity Challenge,” Cedrek says in the video clip.

“It sounds like it’s gonna be a test of will. This makes me a little bit excited because I have a lot of will. I have a lot of willpower, and I’m hoping this is my chance to shine with at least an Immunity Challenge and show that I can be a fierce competitor as well.”

As viewers know, Cedrek was the first person eliminated from the challenge. Host Jeff Probst would later joke about his early exit during the challenge.

Cedrek became the first Survivor 48 jury member

Cedrek was voted off Survivor 48 during the second Tribal Council of Episode 7.

By a 5-1 vote, Cedrek became the first Survivor 48 jury member.

We will see Cedrek sitting with the jury for the rest of the season, and he will vote for the Sole Survivor on finale night.

Only 10 people are left competing for the $1 million prize, and we will watch closely to see who might get invited back for Survivor 50.

Host Jeff Probst and the other producers are working hard at building that Survivor 50 cast.

More news and notes from reality TV

Sai revealed she would have been a bitter juror. She was evicted first on the April 9 Survivor 48 episode and has given several exit interviews since then.

Boston Rob Mariano teased a return for Survivor 50. Was he just joking for April Fool’s Day or could we see him again?

Survivor alums are on a “dream cast” for The Traitors 4. A new season will feature people from many different reality TV shows.

Previous episodes of Survivor are streaming on Paramount+.

Survivor airs Wednesday at 8/7c on CBS.