Survivor champ ‘Boston’ Rob Mariano stars on Secret Celebrity Renovation

Boston Rob is well known from his appearances on Survivor. Pic credit: Robert Voets/CBS

Survivor winner “Boston” Rob Marino is going to be one of the celebrities featured on a new reality show from CBS.

Called Secret Celebrity Renovation, the now show begins this summer and it will air on Friday nights.

The network is starting up the promotions for its summer shows and it’s going to be a busy few months at CBS.

In addition to Big Brother 23 and Love Island USA debuting on July 7, CBS will be rolling out Secret Celebrity Renovation on July 9 and then Greatest #AtHome Videos on August 20.

What is Secret Celebrity Renovation?

According to CBS, Secret Celebrity Renovation “shines a warm light on celebrities from Eve to Emmitt Smith as they thank the people in their lives who helped them on their journeys to stardom.”

The show will be hosted by Nischelle Turner, and it features DIY vets Jason Cameron and Sabrina Soto. The hosts and experts will help deliver surprise home transformations to friends and family members of celebrities who want to reward people within their lives, and each week there will be a new celebrity featured on the show.

Some of the celebrities that have been revealed are Survivor winner “Boston” Rob Mariano, singer and host Paula Abdul, NBA star Chris Paul, NFL host Boomer Esiason, and singer-songwriter Lauren Alaina.

The exact date that we will get to see Boston Rob appear has not yet been revealed, but we will make sure to pass on when the Survivor vet will be featured.

New seasons of Survivor are on the way

CBS recently confirmed that Survivor 41 is going to be featured on the fall 2021 television schedule. It means we will start seeing new episodes of the show around the end of September or at the beginning of October. Survivor 41 has already been played, and we have some earlier spoilers about the cast.

Survivor 42 appears to be underway as well, with host Jeff Probst leading the way for a season that should air in the spring of 2022. We should be seeing episodes for that show by February or March, and it will also be taking place in Fiji.

For anyone who wants to prove that they have what it takes to outwit, outplay, and outlast the competition, Survivor 43 is currently accepting applications. The plan is for that season to begin filming later in the summer, so there is still time to sign up.

Survivor returns in the fall of 2021 on CBS. Secret Celebrity Renovation debuts July 9 on CBS.