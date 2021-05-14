Survivor 43 cast applications open: Here’s how you can be on the show

Jeff Probst is returning to host Survivor 41, 42, and 43. Pic credit: CBS

The Survivor 43 cast applications are now open. This is great news for the future of the reality competition show, even as we wait for Survivor 41 and Survivor 42 to air on CBS.

“The time to apply for Survivor 43 and future seasons is NOW. We are actively casting so, please apply today if you want a chance to be on season 43!” screams the website asking for people to apply to be on the show.

“Super Fans, First Timers (and everyone in between), please apply NOW for a future season of Survivor. We will be taping season 43 sometime between mid May, 2021 and early July, 2021,” explains the casting site for people who are wondering what season this process is going to apply to.

This is all a bit surprising, as it seems to indicate that producers want to film three consecutive seasons in Fiji back-to-back-to-back. At least it guarantees that CBS will have a lot of content to present over the next few years.

Survivor 41 currently filming

The Survivor 41 season is currently being filmed in Fiji. Host Jeff Probst made an announcement when things got underway, ending a long hiatus that took place due to the coronavirus pandemic. Fiji had been closed off to production, leading to CBS removing Survivor from the TV schedule for an entire year.

The expectation is that Survivor 41 will air in the fall of 2021 on CBS. There are also several Survivor rumors floating around that the season will be much shorter for the competitors.

Survivor 42 experiencing delays

We recently learned the bad news that the production of Survivor 42 had been delayed. The plan was to immediately begin filming the Survivor 42 cast as soon as the Survivor 41 cast finished its season. Fiji had to shut down air travel into the country due to COVID-19 cases, though, putting the show off its new schedule.

Hopefully, the delays can be overcome, and the production team can start filming Survivor 42 soon. The intent would be for that season to then air in spring 2022 on CBS. It would then be safe to assume that Survivor 43 would be filmed with the intent of it airing in the fall of 2022.

Potential castaways should apply for Survivor 43

It’s great that applications are open again for new castaways, so fans should make sure to get everything filled out to potentially play for that $1 million prize soon. Here is a direct link to the Survivor application, and we hope that many interesting and dedicated people apply for the show.

Survivor will return to CBS in fall 2021.