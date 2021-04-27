Survivor 41 start date: When will new season of Survivor air on CBS?

The Survivor 41 cast will soon be revealed to fans of the show. Pic credit: CBS

Survivor 41 is in the process of being filmed in Fiji and Jeff Probst is back as the host of the hit reality competition series.

It has been a while since we got to see a new season of the show, with the coronavirus pandemic harming the ability of the production team to film on-location.

Recently, Jeff posted on social media about Survivor Season 41, stating that production was finally resuming after roughly a year of downtime. And that’s really good news for viewers who just want to see a new season of the show.

If everything remains on schedule, we expect CBS to air the new season of Survivor in the fall of 2021. It would quickly be followed by Survivor 42 in the spring of 2022, with the expectation that back-to-back seasons are going to be filmed in Fiji.

That raises some questions about when the Survivor 41 season premiere will air on CBS. And we have a few predictions about how and when that will take place this fall.

When is the Survivor 41 start date?

For many years, the Survivor season premiere has aired in conjunction with the Big Brother season finale. That should be the case again this year, with Big Brother expected to return to its familiar Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday night schedule. And that final episode for a Big Brother season typically takes place on a Wednesday night.

We expect the Big Brother 23 season finale to air on either September 22 or September 29. That should also be the season premiere date for Survivor, with the new cast debuting at 8/7c on CBS.

As this is not an official Survivor start date, write it down with pencil until we receive confirmation from CBS, but it would run in line with what the network typically does.

Changes to Survivor Season 41

Several changes are coming for the new season of Survivor, beginning with how the cast is constructed. CBS has a new policy where casts must be at least 50 percent “people of color” for its primary reality competition shows. It’s an initiative to increase diversity on some of the shows.

Some Survivor rumors also state that the season could be shorter than in the past. Typically, the castaways are competing for 39 days during filming, but that may be shortened in order to cut down on the length of time for production. Now that castaways have to go through quarantine before even playing the game, the production may need a way to cut back on costs.

No matter how the new season looks, everything appears to be on schedule for Survivor 41 to debut this fall. It’s been so long since the last season of Survivor (Winners At War) that fans are starved for the new content.

Survivor is currently on hiatus at CBS.