Survivor spoilers: Tribes revealed for Season 41 cast

Survivor spoilers have been revealed by a popular fan site and they have showcased how the tribes were set up for Season 41.

This information comes from the same site that revealed the Survivor 41 cast just finished playing the game.

Now, Inside Survivor has also released information about the tribes for the 18 members of the Season 41 cast.

There are three tribes this time around, split up into colors rather than using themes like some recent seasons have used.

When Survivor returns on the CBS schedule this fall, the players will be shown as members of the Blue Tribe, the Yellow Tribe, and the Green Tribe.

The Survivor 41 tribes

Below are the three different tribes of players that just finished filming Season 41 of the show.

Blue Tribe:

Danny McCray: 33-year-old retired NFL player from Houston, Texas.

DeShawn Radden: 26-year-old shift manager/medical scribe from Phoenix, AZ.

Erika Casupanan: 32-year-old communications professional from Toronto, ON, Canada.

Heather Aldret: 52-year-old artist from Charleston, SC.

Naseer Muttalif: 36-year-old sales manager from Milpitas, CA.

Sydney Segal: 26-year-old law student/legal intern from Beverly Hills, CA.

Green Tribe:

Brad Reese: 49-year-old rancher from Douglas, WY.

Genie Robin-Chen: 46-year-old grocery store worker from Portland, OR.

Jairus Robinson: 20-year-old student from Oklahoma City, OK.

Richard Foye: 31-year-old flight attendant from Bellingham, WA.

Sara Wilson: 23-year-old mechanical engineering student from Sherman Oaks, CA.

Shantel Smith: 34-year-old pastor/comedian from Toronto, ON, Canada.

Yellow Tribe:

David Voce: 34-year-old doctor from Nashville, TN.

Eric Abraham: 50-year-old cybersecurity worker from San Antonio, TX.

Evvie Jagoda: 28-year-old researcher and Ph.D. student from Somerville, MA.

Liana Wallace: 20-year-old business student from Evanston, IL.

Tiffany Seely: 47-year-old teacher from Plainview, NY.

Xander Hastings: 20-year-old computer science student from Jacksonville, FL.

Survivor 2021 is on the way

CBS revealed that Survivor is back on the television schedule for the fall of 2021. The season premiere will likely take place around the end of September and this one will be called Survivor 41. The season has already finished filming, so now it is in the editing phase as they put the episodes together.

The production of the next two seasons after that has also started. Survivor 42 and Survivor 43 are on the way as well, with tentative plans to air those seasons in the spring of 2022 and then the fall of 2022.

We can’t wait for the first TV commercials to start airing for Survivor 41, as that will provide us with our first glimpses of the new people playing the game. It has been a long time since Survivor: Winners at War came to an end and fans are definitely starved for some new episodes.

Below is a look at the new Survivor logo, which hints at how the theme is going to be a return to basics for the reality competition show. This is a good thing for the show, as fans are ready to see a new group of castaways playing the game. This is also going to be a much shorter season of Survivor than in the past, so be ready for that.

Survivor returns in the fall of 2021 on CBS.