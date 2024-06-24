Survivor alum Drew Basile seeks to become a millionaire on Jeopardy!: Can he do it?

Survivor fans have been afforded an interesting treat on new episodes of Jeopardy! this month.

Host Ken Jennings welcomed Survivor 45 alum Drew Basile to the stage during the 203rd episode of Season 40.

Drew had a tough task on his first episode. He had to go up against a 15-time champion trying to become one of the 10 best Jeopardy! players in history.

Adriana Harmeyer had taken down many contenders during previous episodes and was not pleased when her run ended.

That first night on Jeopardy! netted Drew $23,482 and the title of Jeopardy! champion.

Subscribe to our Survivor newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

During his season of Survivor, Drew had shown off his intelligence, but he was now proving it on a new show in front of a national audience.

How far can Drew Basile go on Jeopardy! Season 40?

Drew turned on Thursday to win a second episode and then made it three straight victories with a win on Friday.

The third appearance was the most dramatic, as Drew needed a tiebreaker to vanquish his latest foe.

Heading into Final Jeopardy!, Drew had $20,000 and his opponent had $10,000. The category was Sports and Drew big $0. His opponent bet it all on the final clue, getting it correct and matching Drew’s $20,000.

Host Ken Jennings asked a tiebreaker question and Drew won the night.

Drew now has three-day winnings of $53,282. He’s still a ways from that $1 million prize — what he would have earned had he won Survivor 45 — but he isn’t done with his Jeopardy! run.

Tune in to Jeopardy! for more Drew Basile

Drew appears on the new Jeopardy! episode airing on Monday, June 24. That’s when two new challengers will seek to end his run.

Now that Drew has become comfortable with the stage, the format, and the buzzer, maybe he can go on a long run of episodes.

No matter how his run ends, Drew has already proven himself a worthy competitor.

Again, that new episode debuts on Monday night (June 24). If he wins again, Drew will keep appearing on new episodes as the week progresses. Check your local television listings for when Jeopardy! airs in your neck of the woods.

Since we've been talking about Drew on Jeopardy, here's a throwback to when Jeff hosted Rock & Roll Jeopardy! pic.twitter.com/mcL9WC83bo — Lyle 🏝️ (@_FromTheIsland) June 23, 2024

More news from the world of Survivor

The Survivor 47 cast list was leaked online. The new cast will debut in the fall of 2024.

A quartet of Survivor alums is on The Traitors 3. Peacock invited them along with Big Brother, Bachelor Nation, and Real Housewives alums.

The CBS boss also teased big plans for Survivor 50. If Drew continues his run on Jeopardy!, they might have to consider inviting him back!

Rumors have it that Boston Rob Mariano is already forming Survivor 50 alliances. Could he become another two-time winner of the show?

Previous seasons of Survivor are streaming on Paramount+. That includes the season featuring Drew Basile (S45) and a recent season in which people competed for a $2 million prize (S40 — Winners at War).

Survivor is on hiatus at CBS.