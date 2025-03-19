Survivor 50 voting: New categories revealed

Survivor 50 voting continues with a second round.

The March 19 episode of Survivor 48 will debut new categories for the fans to decide.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, the Survivor producers gave over control to the fans.

During the Survivor 48 season, fans get to vote on aspects of the Survivor 50 season.

That upcoming season will feature returning players in an installment that host Jeff Probst hopes brings “joy” to the viewers.

The Survivor 50 fan voting began last month, with four categories presented during the Survivor 48 season premiere.

Survivor fans have already voted on tribe colors, whether or not the tribes get rice, whether or not the Fire-Making Challenge should remain, and if the winner should be revealed in Fiji or at a live reunion show.

Here are early voting results from a poll. It gives an interesting look at what fans are thinking.

Survivor 50 fan voting presents new options

New voting options for Survivor 50 will be revealed during the March 19 episode of Survivor 48.

Below are the three items fans will vote on over the next week.

Fans get to pick the Final 4 challenge for Survivor 50; an interesting twist that gives them control over what they see.

Fans will also determine how powerful the advantages will be during Survivor 50. They can vote for minimal, strategic, or dynamic.

Fans will decide this week whether or not to have a Tribe Swap during Survivor 50.

It was also revealed that two more rounds of Survivor 50 fan voting will arrive this spring. That will help set the tone for how the season works.

New voting categories for Survivor 50. Pic credit: @AMikeBloomType/X

One thing to note is that Jeff already said “no” to 39-day seasons. That could disappoint fans who don’t like the new 26-day seasons.

