Survivor 48: Time to ‘drop your buffs’ for all-new episode

Survivor 48 is about to send the castaways on a new trajectory.

The latest episode forced the hand of producers, as one tribe embarrassingly lost again.

The Vula Tribe has lost every Immunity Challenge this season, sending them to three Tribal Councils with host Jeff Probst.

Vula is quickly rivaling some of the worst tribes in the history of Survivor.

Thus far, Stephanie Berger, Kevin Leung, and Justin Pioppi have been eliminated. That leaves 15 people on the show competing for the $1 million prize.

Now it’s time to see what happens when everything gets a shake.

Survivor 48, Episode 4 has the players drop their buffs

“An unexpected twist for the castaways sends the trajectory of their games into an all-new direction. An undercover alliance in the losing tribe leads to a shocking Tribal Council,” reads the Survivor synopsis for March 19.

CBS used the word “shocking” to describe an upcoming Tribal Council.

The Vula Tribe already had several shocking Tribal Councils, including one where Saiounia “Sai” Hughley was convinced to use her Hidden Immunity Idol early.

The Tribal Council that sent Justin home was confusing for many Survivor fans.

Jeff explained the dramatic Tribal Council and why the rules were changed. We haven’t seen anything like it before. But producers call the next one (on March 19) shocking.

Justin said that Survivor fans didn’t see everything. He provided insight into what happened at the Tribal Council that producers didn’t show.

Survivor 48, Episode 4 TV promo

Below is the TV promo CBS is airing for the new episode. “Drop your buffs,” Jeff says early in the footage as the game changes.

Many fans saw this coming, but it’s a tough break for the two tribes that found early success. Will they still have a huge advantage over the three remaining Vula members?

Do you think a former Vula member will go home first, no matter how the tribes are situated? Share a comment below and let us know if you are enjoying the brand-new season of Survivor.

Previous episodes of Survivor are streaming on Paramount+.

Survivor airs Wednesday at 8/7c on CBS.