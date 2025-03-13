Who got voted off Survivor last night revealed and Jeff Probst explains what just happened at Tribal Council

Who got voted off Survivor last night might be less important than explaining what happened at a nutty Tribal Council.

The Vula Tribe lost another Immunity Challenge during Survivor 48, Episode 3, returning them to Tribal Council with host Jeff Probst.

Vula lost Stephanie Berger on Day 3 and Kevin Leung on Day 5. They would lose a third member on Day 7, forcing production to shake things up for Episode 4.

But before we jump ahead, it’s time to focus on what confused viewers on Wednesday night.

It wasn’t just viewers who were confused. The puzzled looks on the faces of Cedrek McFadden and Saiounia “Sai” Hughley were also noteworthy.

Four people entered Tribal Council on Wednesday night: Sai, Cedrek, Mary Zheng, and Justin Pioppi. But Justin didn’t have a vote after he lost it on a Journey. He still assured people that he had a vote, though.

What happened on Survivor last night? Jeff Probst explains

Mary felt she was in danger, so she played her Shot in the Dark. When a player does that, they sacrifice their vote for the night. The Shot in the Dark saved Mary, keeping her in the game, but she couldn’t vote.

When Jeff read the votes, he read them as Mary and Mary. Only two people had voted, and they each voted for Mary. Cedrek and Sai had expected three votes, so they were shocked.

Since votes against Mary didn’t count, they voted again. This time, the votes were for Sai and Justin. Another vote was between Sai and Justin; again, they received one vote.

“Once we are deadlocked, then this is where the rules change the game,” host Jeff Probst said during a new episode of his On Fire podcast.

“The voting is over. There is no more voting. So Sai, even though she had a vote tonight, she didn’t get to vote. This is now a decision that will be made between the remaining members of the tribe,” Jeff elaborated.

Fans saw this during the Tribal Council as the power shifted entirely to Cedrek.

“So you have Justin and Sai — they’re sitting over there, both tied with a vote. And the question is what will the rest of the tribe decide? Who are they going to send home? Because they’ve got to send somebody home because if they don’t send somebody home, then Justin and Sai are safe, and everybody has to draw rocks, and somebody goes home,” Jeff added.

Jeff explained on the show that Cedrek would be the only one drawing rocks. So Cedrek had to place the deciding vote since Justin and Mary had no votes.

Who got voted off Survivor last night?

Justin Pioppi was voted off Survivor last night in a 1-0 vote. Cedrek McFadden sent him home after Sai convinced him to change course. Cedrek intended to stick with Justin and eliminate Sai but changed his mind on the last vote.

Justin’s exit was shocking, and the end of his Survivor experience is among the biggest bad beats in the show’s history. Losing that dice game on the Journey ended up dooming him.

