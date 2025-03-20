Survivor 48 recap: Tribe Swap and a castaway sent home

A new Survivor 48 episode aired on Wednesday night.

This was the fourth episode of the season, with 15 people still competing for the $1 million prize.

A dramatic Tribal Council marked the last episode, with many fans confused about the vote.

Host Jeff Probst took the time to explain everything on his podcast, shining light on the unique situation.

Justin Pioppi also revealed Survivor fans missed a lot. He says that key moments from the Tribal Council weren’t shown.

Vula Tribe had only three people left after losing Justin in Episode 3.

Survivor 48, Episode 4 recap

The new episode began with the Vula Tribe. Only Mary Zheng, Cedrek McFadden, and Saiounia “Sai” Hughley remained.

Sai and Cedrek began a search for the Hidden Immunity Idol. Mary joined them later. They had no success during the segment. Sai and Mary bonded after being at odds.

Survivor 48 cast drops their buffs

The 15 remaining players were told to drop their buffs when they saw host Jeff Probst later in the episode.

As a reminder, here’s where the players began the episode:

Old Civa Tribe: Charity, Chrissy, David, Kamilla, Kyle, and Mitch.

Old Lagi Tribe: Bianca, Eva, Joe, Shauhin, Star, and Thomas.

Old Vula Tribe: Cedrek, Mary, and Sai.

Below is the new breakdown of players:

New Civa Tribe: Bianca, Cedrek, Chrissy, Mitch, and Sai.

New Lagi Tribe: Charity, David, Eva, Mary, and Star.

New Vula Tribe: Joe, Kamilla, Kyle, Shauhin, and Thomas.

A big Immunity Challenge for the final 15 players

Immunity and a Reward was on the line at a new Tribe Immunity Challenge.

The winning tribes would receive fruit. First place would yield a huge cache that they could feast on.

Vula talked trash as they arrived and guaranteed they would win.

The Lagi Tribe won. They got safety and the fruit reward. Charity, David, Eva, Mary, and Star were safe.

The Civa Tribe finished in second. Bianca, Cedrek, Chrissy, Mitch, and Sai were safe. They got the smaller fruit portion.

Joe, Kamilla, Kyle, Shauhin, and Thomas lost. The Vula Tribe curse continued. After bragging that they would win, instead, they were sent to Tribal Council with Jeff Probst.

Survivor 48, Episode 4 Tribal Council

Joe, Kamilla, Kyle, Shauhin, and Thomas were in danger at the fourth Survivor 48 Tribal Council.

Joe, Shauhin, and Thomas were pushing to get out either Kamilla or Kyle. Shauhin even searched Kyle’s bag for advantages. He didn’t find anything because he didn’t search hard enough. Kyle had a Hidden Immunity Idol from his tribe’s beach.

Kyle played his Hidden Immunity Idol to gain safety.

Jeff read the votes as Kyle, Kyle, Kyle, Thomas, and Thomas.

Thomas Krottinger was blindsided and voted out by Kyle and Kamilla.

