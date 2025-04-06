Survivor 48 promo: ‘A battle that will go down in the history books’

A new Survivor 48 promo teases an intense battle during the next episode.

We are fresh off the Fake Merge episode, where the final 13 castaways had to battle to survive.

Only 12 players survived, and Charity Nelms was sent packing.

Day 13 ended the game for Charity as a group of physical threats in the game joined together.

On one side, Eva Erickson and several others pushed to eliminate Charity, while Charity tried to rally people against Eva.

Subscribe to our Survivor newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

One person also voted against Cedrek McFadden, planting the seeds of chaos that could be used later in the game.

Charity, Bianca Roses, Thomas Krottinger, Justin Pioppi, Kevin Leung, and Stephanie Berger have been eliminated (so far).

And the final 12 castaways made it to the merge. Individual Immunity is on the line again with the next new episode.

Survivor 48, Episode 7 synopsis

“It’s double trouble when an unforeseen twist puts pressure on the castaways during the Immunity Challenge. Then, there’s nowhere to hide when a pivotal Tribal Council takes shape and decides who will make the jury,” reads the April 9 Survivor synopsis.

Does this mean two people will be voted out at the Tribal Council? That raises the stakes for the next Immunity Challenge.

Early episode images also suggest an intense battle between Joe Hunter and David Kinne.

Survivor promo for April 9 episode

Below is the TV promo for the Survivor episode on Wednesday, April 9.

It’s an extended promo that begins with some highlights from the season. It then delves into new footage as several castaways narrate.

“We saw a battle that will go down in the history books of Survivor,” Shauhin Davari teases.

“That was a little dramatic,” Sai Hughley adds.

The TV promo also teases the upcoming challenge, where the castaways battle to keep a rope from unspooling and dropping a heavy bucket that has been suspended.

Who do you think will win the Immunity Challenge? And who is going home next on Survivor 48? Leave us a comment below!

More news from the world of reality TV

Charity addressed Eva for calling her fake on the show. She also felt the castaways were “scared” to vote out Eva.

Boston Rob Mariano teased a return for Survivor 50. He was likely joking, but many Survivor fans want him back.

We have new spoilers from an upcoming season of The Amazing Race featuring Big Brother alums.

Previous episodes of Survivor are streaming on Paramount+.

Survivor airs Wednesday at 8/7c on CBS.