Survivor 47’s Sue Smey says ‘I wanna kill him’ in new episode promo

We are down to nine players on Survivor 47. We also have only 10 days left of gameplay.

Sol Yi was voted out during the latest episode, unexpectedly ending his game. Genevieve Mushaluk was the mastermind of that effort.

Somehow, Kyle Ostwald survived a Tribal Council where he didn’t have Individual Immunity. Did the rest of the Survivor 47 castaways make a mistake?

Two castaways still possess Advantages. Sue Smey has her “blood paint” Immunity Idol, and Rachel LaMont has her Auction Immunity Idol.

Many players seem to be in a good spot thanks to the targets on Kyle and Sam Phalen. Will anything keep one of them from going to jury next?

Sierra Wright said she was upset about being blindsided and looked mad at the latest Tribal Council.

Survivor 47, Episode 10 TV promo

Below is the TV promo that CBS is running for Survivor 47, Episode 10—the new episode debuts on Wednesday, November 20.

Andy Rueda calls himself “the smiling assassin” as the promo begins with a montage of his new allies.

Sam talks about “revenge” and “twisting the knife” while at it.

“I wanna kill him,” Sue states, with the promo hinting she is speaking about Kyle. Is she? Later, she says, “I wanna kill you, Kyle,” in a confessional.

Survivor 47, Episode 10 synopsis

“Castaways attempt a shocking negotiation for rice; teams must have their head in the game during a tough Reward Challenge,” reads the synopsis for the November 20 Survivor episode.

This sounds pretty interesting and reveals that there will be at least two challenges during the new episode. The episode is called Loyal to the Soil so alliances may become an important cog.

Sol received “an unfortunate serving of humble pie” during his exit. Now, he resides in Ponderosa, awaiting his chance to vote for the Survivor 47 winner.

Previous episodes of Survivor are streaming on Paramount+.

Older seasons of the reality competition series are also on the streaming service.

Survivor 47 airs Wednesday at 8/7c on CBS.