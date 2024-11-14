Survivor 47 recap: Nightmare Fuel reveals intense drama, a game-changing Journey, and the second jury member

Survivor 47, Episode 9 debuted on Wednesday night, leading to a second jury member.

Sierra Wright got blindsided during the previous episode. She lost a tiebreaker vote and became the first Survivor 47 jury member.

It’s down to 10 people competing for the $1 million prize, and Sierra will help vote for the winner on finale night.

Day 16 of Survivor 47 arrived as the November 13 episode began. The 26-day season is winding down soon.

Rachel LaMont found a Hidden Immunity Idol during the last episode, gaining her future safety if she uses it correctly.

A Survivor deleted scene also revealed Rachel getting that secret Advantage from Sol Yi.

Survivor 47, Episode 9 recap

Sam Phalen thanked the remaining castaways for keeping him around. He counted himself among those who got blindsided, even though Sierra was voted out. He also vowed revenge and shared that thought with Rachel.

Rachel spoke about having a “gut feeling” that something was happening at the previous Tribal Council. She had played her Shot in the Dark to gauge the other players’ reactions. Rachel felt safe and saved her Immunity Idol.

Andy Rueda said he “flipped the script” in a confessional. He also tried to smooth things over with Sam. He also apologized to Rachel and they planned to work together (again).

Survivor Immunity and Reward Challenge

Tree Mail arrived and told the Survivor castaways to pair off. They would be competing as duos during the next challenge.

Jeff later told them it was for an Immunity Challenge done in stages. Three pairs would advance from the first part and then two pairs would advance from the second part to the final stage.

The final four players would then compete for Immunity and Reward. BLT sandwiches, chips, and sods awaited the final four players. The winner got Immunity.

Jeff also revealed that the first four people out of the challenge would lose their votes.

Below is how the final 10 players were split up.

Sue and Genevieve

Caroline and Rachel

Teeny and Sol

Andy and Sam

Kyle and Gabe

Sam, Andy, Caroline, and Rachel were eliminated in the first round. They lost their votes.

Kyle, Gabe, Teeny, and Sol advanced. They competed in a battle of willpower and balance. The quartet won a meal, but now they wanted Immunity.

Teeny and Sol dropped after competing in three stages of the final challenge. It was Kyle vs Gabe for Individual Immunity.

Kyle dropped and Gabe won Individual Immunity for the first time.

A Survivor Journey and a Survivor Feast

Kyle, Gabe, Teeny, and Sol went to their BLT feast. They enjoyed the food and discussed taking out Sam at the upcoming Tribal Council.

Sue and Genevieve were at camp alone. They chatted about blindsiding Sol but they needed to get Gabe on board. Genevieve did it by telling Gabe that Sol was out to get him.

Sam, Andy, Caroline, and Rachel went on a Survivor Journey.

The quartet on the Journey would compete, with three people gaining their votes back, and the loser going to the Tribal Council at a disadvantage.

It was a stacking game. The players were to build a tower of pieces, taking turns placing pieces. They would go until someone toppled the tower and lost their vote.

Caroline was the one to knock it down and she lost her vote.

Survivor drama and an important Tribal Council

Sol was the target and was about to go home. But Sam was nervous and Rachel tried to put him at ease. Rachel let Sam know about the plan against Sol. Sam promised to keep the secret, but then walked over to Sol and blew up her spot.

A plan from Sam and Sol appeared ready to target Sue Smey. Chaos descended upon the camp, and Genevieve’s plan to get Sol out broke seemingly broke down. Then Kyle’s name came up.

Everything was messy as the final ten players went to the Tribal Council.

Sierra was at Tribal and she still looked upset about being voted out. This Tribal Council was less than 24 hours after she was sent to the jury.

The chaos from camp continued at Tribal. Even as Jeff Probst asked questions, people were whispering. There was no voting consensus.

How would the final ten castaways vote?

Jeff read the votes as Sol, Sue, Sol, Sol, Sol, and Sol.

Sol Yi is the second Survivor 47 jury member.

